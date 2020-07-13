Log in
PBGH Welcomes CalOptima and Oscar Health as New Members of California Quality Collaborative

07/13/2020 | 10:32am EDT

San Francisco, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pacific Business Group on Health (PBGH) is excited to welcome CalOptima and Oscar Health as members of the California Quality Collaborative (CQC), a health care improvement program of PBGH dedicated to advancing the quality and efficiency of the health care delivery system in California.

“We’re very excited to welcome both CalOptima and Oscar Health to CQC. Both companies bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will be invaluable to the organization and its mission to improve California’s health care system,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, president and CEO of Pacific Business Group on Health.

As new members of CQC, CalOptima and Oscar Health will also join the CQC Steering Committee, which convenes in-person three times a year, to provide guidance to the CQC and help it better understand members’ priorities, successes and challenges on a range of timely health care topics. Current focus areas include expanding market adoption of a patient-centered primary care model that ensures access to a multi-disciplinary team able to address a full range of medical and behavioral health issues within the same practice. The Steering Committee also plays a central role in efforts to collaborate among the various CQC payer and provider organization members on integrating behavioral health into primary care practice, among other issues.

“CQC’s programs are strengthened by committee members like CalOptima and Oscar Health. Their deep understanding of current health care trends and ability to help develop programs that transform the care delivery system will be an asset to the committee,” Mitchell said.

Since the organization’s inception in 2007, CQC has worked with major health plans and California medical groups to coordinate scalable and measurable improvement in care delivery in ways important to patients, purchasers, and providers. CQC’s Practice Transformation Initiative demonstrated that when practices were supported to offer optimal primary care, not only did patient outcomes improve, but more than $186 million was saved by avoiding unnecessary hospitalizations and emergency room visits.

For more information about CQC, visit calquality.org.

About CalOptima.  A county organized health system, CalOptima provides publicly funded health care coverage for low-income children, adults, seniors and people with disabilities in Orange County, California. CalOptima’s mission is to provide members with access to quality health care services delivered in a cost-effective and compassionate manner. In total, CalOptima serves more than 737,000 members with a network of more than 8,700 primary care doctors and specialists, as well as 41 hospitals.

About Oscar Health. Oscar was the first health insurance company built to make health care easy. Founded in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012, developing seamless technology and providing personalized support to help our members navigate their health care. Oscar was the first insurer to offer free, 24/7 telemedicine to members and to integrate direct scheduling with providers through our app.

Oscar plans also include access to a network of first-rate physicians and hospitals, as well as a personalized Concierge team that supports members every step of the way, from finding a doctor to navigating costs. Oscar is known for its easy-to-use digital tools, including a website and mobile app that let members view their health history, speak directly with their Concierge team, and access their account information.

All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Mulberry Health Inc., including Oscar Health and its affiliates. Say hi or learn more at https://www.hioscar.com or follow us at https://twitter.com/OscarHealth.

About Pacific Business Group on Health. Pacific Business Group on Health is an action-oriented 501c (3) non-profit organization focused on improving health outcomes, experience and affordability for consumers and purchasers across the United States. Since 1989, PBGH has distinguished itself as a national innovator driven by some of the largest and most influential public and private purchasers of health care in the country, including Boeing, CalPERS, Comcast, Intel, and Walmart. PBGH leverages purchaser action in partnership with providers, payers, and policymakers to identify, test, and scale innovative models for improving health outcomes and affordability.

 

###

 

Lisa Zamosky
Pacific Business Group on Health
917-751-0232
lzamosky@pbgh.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
