PBOC Injected CNY473.5 Billion of Liquidity in December Via Medium-Term Lending Facility

01/02/2019 | 08:51am CET

BEIJING--China's central bank injected 473.5 billion yuan ($69.1 billion) of liquidity through its medium-term lending facility in December, in a bid to maintain reasonably ample liquidity in the banking system.

The MLF's outstanding amount stood at CNY4.93 trillion as of the end of 2018, the People's Bank of China said in a monthly statement.

The PBOC also said it injected CNY92.88 billion of liquidity via its standing lending facility in December, with the SLF's outstanding amount standing at CNY92.78 billion as of the end of the year.

The central bank also said it extended CNY42.9 billion in credit to three state policy banks via its pledged supplemental lending last month, and its outstanding amount at year's end was CNY3.38 trillion.

--Grace Zhu

