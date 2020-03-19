PBOC to Issue CNY10 Billion Central Bank Bills in Hong Kong on March 26

BEIJING--China's central bank said it will issue 10 billion yuan ($1.41 billion) of central bank bills in Hong Kong to diversify yuan-denominated financial products.

The bills with a six-month maturity will be issued March 26, the People's Bank of China said Friday.

The central bank has issued several rounds of central bank bills to hedge against yuan short-selling risks in the offshore market.

The U.S dollar has risen against the onshore yuan by about 1.5% this month, according to Wind.

