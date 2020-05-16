Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PBOC to strengthen monetary policy support for economy, governor says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/16/2020 | 04:22am BST
Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing

China will strengthen monetary policy support for the economy as authorities fight the hit from the coronavirus pandemic, its central bank governor wrote in an article published on Saturday.

The central bank will put more emphasis on policy flexibility while maintaining financial market stability, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang wrote in an article published in the Communist Party journal Qiushi.

The coronavirus hit China's economy as it was in a downward cycle, which impacted financial operations, Yi said. While China has contained the coronavirus, its spread overseas brings new challenges, he added.

The PBOC will use policies such as relending, rediscount, deferred loan repayments and improved policy transmission to support the economy and stabilise employment, Yi said.

The central bank has rolled out a raft of easing steps since early February, including cuts in reserve requirements and lending rates and targeted lending support for virus-hit firms.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.35% 2.87 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD. 0.90% 15.66 End-of-day quote.0.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/15NFU NATIONAL FARMERS UNION : Farmers Union Welcomes Additional Assistance for Farmers, Stronger Protections for Workers
PU
05/15PBOC to strengthen monetary policy support for economy, governor says
RE
05/15CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : New policies set to promote Greater Bay Area development
PU
05/15U.S. House passes $3 trillion coronavirus aid bill opposed by Trump
RE
05/15EXCLUSIVE : U.S. Justice Department subpoenas Wall Street banks for small business loans info - sources
RE
05/15U.S. moves to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers as China eyes retaliation
RE
05/15U.S. House passes $3 trillion coronavirus aid bill
RE
05/15FORT REPORT : Ag Security
PU
05/15Air Canada to cut workforce by up to 60% due to coronavirus
RE
05/15J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy protection
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
2BT GROUP PLC : BT : says Openreach sale report 'inaccurate' - internal message
3ALPHABET INC. : U.S. state attorneys general likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google - source
4AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : to lay off more than 20,000 because of pandemic
5CHINA DAYE NON-FERROUS METALS MINING : China copper smelter Daye misses output target, posts loss amid coronav..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group