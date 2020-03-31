Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PBS : Elects Tina Sharkey to its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

PBS today announced the election of Tina Sharkey to serve as a member of its Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005671/en/

PBS Elects Tina Sharkey to its Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

PBS Elects Tina Sharkey to its Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Sharkey has driven innovation in media, commerce and community for more than two decades. As the co-founder and CEO of Brandless, she has pioneered the development and adoption of pivotal consumer brands and platforms that bring data and technology together.

Sharkey has been recognized as one of the ‘Top 100 People Transforming Business’ by Business Insider, named by Fast Company as one of the ‘Top Women in Technology,’ and chosen as one of Entrepreneur’s ‘Most Daring Entrepreneurs.’

In her previous roles, Sharkey scaled Johnson & Johnson’s BabyCenter to become the largest platform in the world for new and expectant mothers; oversaw AOL’s defining transition from a closed network to the open web; served as President of the renowned Sesame Street Digital Group; and co-founded iVillage, a pioneering online destination for women.

“As an executive, entrepreneur and investor, Tina has transformed the way we communicate, shop and share in the modern world.” said Paula Kerger, President and CEO of PBS. “I’m so grateful that she is bringing her tremendous experience and knowledge to support the essential mission of PBS.”

“PBS is the gold standard of educational programming, balanced reporting and thought-provoking storytelling for all ages. There has never been a more important time in our history to support PBS and its member stations,” Sharkey said. “As a member of the PBS Board of Directors, I will work alongside the leadership team to ensure that future generations have access to PBS content and media wherever, whenever and however they choose to consume it.”

The 27-person PBS Board includes both Professional Directors, who are station leaders, and General Directors, who serve as lay members of the Board, as well as the PBS President. The PBS Board of Directors is responsible for governing and setting policy for PBS. PBS member stations elect the Professional Directors. The General Directors are elected by the entire Board, as are the PBS President and the Board officers.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 120 million people through television and 26 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS’ broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry’s most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirms that PBS’s premier children’s media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV— including a 24/7 channel, online at pbskids.org, via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at www.pbs.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, or by following PBS on Twitter, Facebook or through our apps for mobile and connected devices. Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Pressroom on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for PBS.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:42pBH GLOBAL : Director Dealing
PR
12:41pHEXAGON : 's Nomination Committee Proposes Board of Directors
PR
12:41pBANCA IFIS S P A : Resignation of Director Alessandro Csillaghy De Pacser
PU
12:41pGPOR LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Gulfport Energy Corporation Investors of Important May 18th Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Large Losses to Contact Firm – GPOR
GL
12:40pTESCO : recruits 35,000 workers to get through coronavirus crisis
RE
12:40pBonterra Extends Mineralization at Moroy and Intersects 9.24 g/t Au over 2.04 Metres on a Newly Recognized Structure
NE
12:40pYGC : Launches Hupbeat to Empower Elite Workforce in the Oil & Gas Industry
BU
12:39pAFARAK OYJ : Group plc's publishes financial statements and annual report for 1 january - 31 december 2019
AQ
12:39pCamfil Apc Still Going Strong! @CamfilAPC
GL
12:38pRex Wilde, Producer of the World's Largest Transgender Career Fair, Launches Consulting Agency on International Trans Day of Visibility
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : clarifies Teams usage surged 775% in Italy
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Agrees $3.9 Billion Loan
5LME COPPER CASH : Copper's Terrible Quarter Could Just Be the Start

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group