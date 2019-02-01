PBS KIDS : Announces MOLLY OF DENALI, Premiering July 15, 2019

From Alaska to homes all across the U.S., MOLLY
OF DENALI, a groundbreaking new PBS
KIDS series produced by WGBH Boston, will premiere nationwide July
15, 2019 on PBS stations, the 24/7 PBS KIDS channel and PBS KIDS digital
platforms.
The first nationally distributed children’s series to feature a Native
American lead character, MOLLY OF DENALI is about Alaska Native
Molly Mabray, a feisty and resourceful 10-year-old
Gwich’in/Koyukon/Dena’ina Athabascan girl, who takes viewers ages 4 to 8
along with her on adventures and fosters literacy skills along the way.
With an emphasis on family and intergenerational relationships, episodes
of MOLLY OF DENALI model Alaska Native values, such as respecting
others, sharing what you have and honoring your elders, while showcasing
contemporary aspects of rural life, including strong female role models
and how technology aids in communication.
“PBS KIDS has a longstanding commitment to celebrating inclusiveness and
diversity, and we’re delighted to further that mission through MOLLY
OF DENALI,” said Linda Simensky, Vice President, Children’s
Programming, PBS. “We can’t wait for families to meet MOLLY OF DENALI,
who will introduce them to some of the richest cultures in our nation.”
MOLLY OF DENALI is grounded in a pioneering curriculum focused on
informational text, a foundational aspect of literacy education.
Informational texts are designed to convey information and can include
written words, images, graphics, video and oral language. In every
episode, Molly navigates her world and solves problems with the help of
books, online resources, field guides, historical documents, maps,
tables, posters, photos, Indigenous knowledge from elders, her very own
vlog and more.
“We’re excited to bring the world of MOLLY OF DENALI to audiences
everywhere,” said WGBH Executive Producer Dorothea Gillim. “What began
with the idea of creating a show based on the joy children find in
‘playing store’ has evolved into the story of kids and community, and an
authentic reflection of life in Alaska, with an important Informational
Text curriculum to support it.”
MOLLY OF DENALI includes Alaska Native voices in all aspects of
the production, both on camera and behind the scenes. Every Indigenous
character is voiced by an Indigenous actor, including the lead character
of Molly, who is voiced by Alaska Native Sovereign Bill (Tlingit and
Muckleshoot). Alaska Native screenwriters and producers are also part of
bringing the series to life. WGBH Boston developed MOLLY OF DENALI
with a working group of Alaska Native advisors, and is creating
opportunities for developing Alaska Native talent via a Scriptwriting
Fellowship. The show also gives young viewers a window into
the Alaskan experience through live-action interstitials featuring local
children and regions filmed by Alaskan production teams, including
Alaska Public Media, KUAC, UAF Frame and Channel Films. The theme song
was sung by Phillip Blanchett and Karina Moeller of the Yupik Alaska
Native band Pamyua,
and the Athabascan fiddle and traditional drum in the song were played
by Gwich’in fiddler Brenna Firth.
“I’m thrilled that Alaska Native children will get to see themselves and
our vibrant cultures represented in MOLLY OF DENALI,” said
Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Creative Producer of the series. “Equally
important is having a positive representation of Alaska Native culture
shared with a broader audience. The show also reinforces for children
that no matter where they’re from or where they live, we are all much
more alike than we are different.”
MOLLY OF DENALI is being developed as part of the Corporation
for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and PBS Ready To Learn Initiative with
funding from the U.S. Department of Education. The Ready To Learn
Initiative brings educational television and digital media resources to
children ages 2-8, and aims to promote early science and literacy
learning, with an emphasis on supporting children from underserved
communities.
“As a signature component for the CPB-PBS Ready To Learn Initiative, MOLLY
OF DENALI presents high-quality, innovative educational content
promoting literacy skills while exposing young learners to cultural
diversity in a positive and authentic way,” said Deb Sanchez, CPB Senior
Vice President, Education and Children’s Content. “CPB supports both
education and diversity through its investments in the MOLLY OF DENALI
production, ensuring that Alaska Natives are involved in all aspects and
all levels of production and the creation of multi-station educational
resources focused on rural children.”
Each episode of MOLLY OF DENALI will include two
11-minute stories as well as a live-action interstitial. The first
season will feature 38 half-hour episodes, along with a one-hour special.
Starting in May 2019, kids and families can share in the early
adventures of Molly and her friends through a new eight-part podcast
series, a prequel to the PBS KIDS show debuting in July. Drawing on
Native storytelling to introduce Molly and her home, The
Molly of Denali podcast is a first from WGBH, in partnership with
PRX and Gen-Z Media.
The series is co-produced by WGBH and its animation partner, Atomic
Cartoons, in association with CBC Kids. MOLLY OF DENALI is
developed and produced with funding from CPB, the Department of
Education’s Ready To Learn Grant, public television viewers and the
Province of British Columbia Production Services Tax Credit. Corporate
funding provided by Homer.
Alaska Native working group: Adeline P. Raboff, Dewey Kk’ołeyo Hoffman,
Luke Titus and Rochelle Adams. Language Advisors: Adeline P. Raboff,
Lance X’unei Twitchell, Lorraine David, Marie Meade and Marjorie
Tahbone. Informational text advisor: Nell K. Duke, University of
Michigan.
About PBS KIDS
PBS KIDS, the number one educational media brand for kids, offers
children ages 2-8 the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds
through television, digital media and community-based programs. PBS KIDS
and local stations across the country support the entire ecosystem in
which children learn, including their teachers, parents and
community. Provided by stations, the free PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and live
stream is available to more than 95% of U.S. TV households. Kidscreen-
and Webby Award-winning pbskids.org provides
engaging interactive content, including digital games and streaming
video. PBS KIDS offers mobile apps to help support young children’s
learning, including the PBS KIDS Video app, which is available on a
variety of mobile devices and on platforms such as Roku, Apple TV,
Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Chromecast. PBS KIDS also offers parent
and teacher resources to support children’s learning anytime and
anywhere. For more information on PBS KIDS content and initiatives
supporting school readiness and more, visit pbs.org/pressroom,
or follow PBS KIDS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
About WGBH
WGBH Boston is America’s preeminent public broadcaster and the largest
producer of PBS content for TV and the Web, including Frontline,
American Experience, NOVA, Masterpiece, Antiques
Roadshow, Arthur, Pinkalicious & Peterrific and more
than a dozen other prime-time and lifestyle series. WGBH is a partner in
the digital channels WORLD and Create, and also is a major supplier of
programming for public radio. As a leader in educational multimedia for
the classroom WGBH supplies content to PBS LearningMedia, a national
broadband service for teachers and students. WGBH also is a pioneer in
technologies and services that make media accessible to those with
hearing or visual impairments. WGBH has been recognized with hundreds of
honors, including Emmys, Peabodys, duPont-Columbia Awards and Oscars.
More info at www.wgbh.org.
About the Corporation for Public Broadcasting
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a private, nonprofit
corporation created by Congress in 1967, is the steward of the federal
government’s investment in public broadcasting. It helps support the
operations of nearly 1,500 locally owned and operated public television
and radio stations nationwide. CPB is also the largest single source of
funding for research, technology and program development for public
radio, television and related online services. For more information,
visit www.cpb.org and
follow us on Twitter @CPBmedia, Facebook and LinkedIn,
and subscribe for
email updates.
About The Ready To Learn Initiative
The Ready To Learn Initiative is a cooperative agreement funded and
managed by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Innovation and
Improvement. It supports the development of innovative educational
television and digital media targeted to preschool and early elementary
school children and their families. Its general goal is to promote early
learning and school readiness, with a particular interest in reaching
low-income children. In addition to creating television and other media
products, the program supports activities intended to promote national
distribution of the programming, effective educational uses of the
programming, community-based outreach and research on educational
effectiveness.
The contents of this series were developed under a grant from the
Department of Education. However, those contents do not necessarily
represent the policy of the Department of Education, and you should not
assume endorsement by the Federal Government. The project is funded by a
Ready To Learn grant (PR/AWARD No. U295A150003, CFDA No. 84.295A)
provided by the Department of Education to the Corporation for Public
Broadcasting.
