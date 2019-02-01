PBS KIDS : Announces New Series XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE SECRET MUSEUM, Premiering November 11, 2019

Today at the Television Critics Association Press Tour, PBS
KIDS announced that the new animated series XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE
SECRET MUSEUM will premiere on Monday, November 11, 2019. Based on
the children’s book series Ordinary People Change the World by New
York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer and illustrator
Christopher Eliopoulos, the series will introduce kids to inspiring
historical figures and the character virtues that helped them succeed.
The series is produced by 9 Story Media Group’s award-winning animation
studio Brown Bag Films, and will debut nationwide on PBS stations, the
PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and PBS KIDS digital platforms.
XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE SECRET MUSEUM premieres November 11 on PBS KIDS.
“At PBS KIDS, we always want children to see themselves in our
characters,” said Linda Simensky, Vice President, Children’s
Programming, PBS. “XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE SECRET MUSEUM aligns
with this commitment, showing kids that they can be change-makers
through the relatable stories of history’s most iconic figures. Author
Brad Meltzer is a visionary storyteller, and we’re thrilled to partner
with him and 9 Story Media Group to bring this series to life. We hope
that it will help kids across America discover that anyone can change
the world.”
The series follows the adventures of Xavier Riddle, his sister Yadina
and their friend Brad. In each episode, the three face a problem and
must turn to the Secret Museum to help them solve it. The Secret Museum
allows the three friends to travel back in time to meet real-life
historical figures when they were kids.
XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE SECRET MUSEUM takes a fresh and accessible
approach to teaching kids ages 4-7 about important historical figures
and the experiences that shaped their lives, while exploring social
emotional concepts and character traits such as courage, resilience, and
setting and accomplishing goals. Each episode is designed to help young
viewers make the connection between the attributes that made each
historical figure a hero and those same qualities within themselves,
helping them to recognize their unlimited potential. From an
inspirational encounter with a young Marie Curie, who follows her dreams
no matter what, to learning from a school-aged Harriet Tubman, who
models courage and bravely moves forward even when she is scared, the
series will help kids relate to seemingly larger-than-life individuals.
Other historical figures to be featured include Alexander Hamilton,
Susan B. Anthony, Maya Angelou and more.
“XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE SECRET MUSEUM isn’t just an entertaining
educational series, but something much more personal to me. I was
determined to give my kids better heroes to emulate,” said author Brad
Meltzer. “When my own kids watch this series, I get to see them realize
that there’s extraordinary within the ordinary. This was my hope in
creating the book series for my kids — and my hope for children around
the world. Through this show and the heroes we feature, I hope all
children find their own heroic abilities and feel empowered to change
the world.”
In addition to the XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE SECRET MUSEUM series
premiere, kids, parents and teachers will be able to stream clips and
full episodes across PBS KIDS’ video platforms, including the free PBS
KIDS Video App. XAVIER-themed games will be available on pbskids.org
and the free PBS
KIDS Games App. To extend the learning at home, parent resources,
including tips and hands-on activities, will be available on the PBS
KIDS for Parents site. For educators, PBS
LearningMedia will offer classroom-ready materials, including video
excerpts, games, teaching tips and printable activities.
”We are so excited to share XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE SECRET MUSEUM
with the PBS KIDS audience,” said Angela Santomero, Chief Creative
Officer for 9 Story. “This series has it all – endearing characters,
action-packed adventures, a healthy dose of humor and an important
message for kids. We love that it celebrates the idea that kids have the
curiosity and adventurous spirit to change the world. This series does
just that and inspires us all.”
Produced at Brown Bag Films’ Toronto studio, executive producers on the
series are Vince Commisso, Brad Meltzer, Christopher Eliopoulos, Fonda
Snyder and Rob Weisbach. The series is directed by Cory Bobiak (Peg
+ Cat), with Meghan Read (Dot, Dino Dan) in the role
of executive story editor. The look of the show is based on Christopher
Eliopoulos’ illustrations featured in the Ordinary People Change the
World series.
9 Story Distribution International has worldwide distribution rights
outside Canada, while 9 Story Brands is managing global licensing and
merchandising rights.
About PBS KIDS
PBS KIDS, the number one educational media brand for kids, offers
children ages 2-8 the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds
through television, digital media and community-based programs. PBS KIDS
and local stations across the country support the entire ecosystem in
which children learn, including their teachers, parents and
community. Provided by stations, the free PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and live
stream is available to more than 95% of U.S. TV households. Kidscreen-
and Webby Award-winning pbskids.org provides
engaging interactive content, including digital games and streaming
video. PBS KIDS offers mobile apps to help support young children’s
learning, including the PBS KIDS Video app, which is available on a
variety of mobile devices and on platforms such as Roku, Apple TV,
Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Chromecast. PBS KIDS also offers parent
and teacher resources to support children’s learning anytime and
anywhere. For more information on PBS KIDS content and initiatives
supporting school readiness and more, visit pbs.org/pressroom,
or follow PBS KIDS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
About 9 Story Media Group
9 Story Media Group is a leading creator, producer and distributor of
kids and family focused intellectual property. Its award-winning
animation studio, Brown Bag Films, is recognized around the
world for best-in-class brands such as Doc McStuffins, Daniel
Tiger’s Neighborhood, Octonauts, Wild Kratts, Peter
Rabbit and The Magic School Bus: Rides Again. The
company’s international distribution arm, 9 Story Distribution
International based in Dublin, represents over 4,000 half-hours of
animated and live-action programming, seen on some of the most respected
international channels and platforms. Its in-house consumer products
division, 9 Story Brands, builds international entertainment
brands for kids, with expertise across creative, brand marketing, and
licensing. With facilities in Toronto, Dublin, Manchester and New York,
9 Story Media Group employs over 800 creative and corporate staff. www.9story.com
About Brown Bag Films
Brown Bag Films are one of the world’s most exciting, original and
successful creative-led animation studios. With studio locations in
Dublin, Toronto and Manchester, Brown Bag Films create cutting-edge
animation for the international market. Brown Bag Films’ much-loved TV
shows are viewed by millions of children worldwide and include Doc
McStuffins, Top Wing, Vampirina, Daniel
Tiger’s Neighborhood, Peter Rabbit, The Magic
School Bus: Rides Again, Wild Kratts and Octonauts.
Brown Bag Films are committed to producing the highest-quality,
cross-platform animation with strong stories and engaging characters.
Founded in 1994 by Cathal Gaffney and Darragh O'Connell, Brown Bag Films
have worked with some of the world’s biggest entertainment names,
including Disney, Nickelodeon, BBC, Amazon Studios, Netflix and more. www.brownbagfilms.com
About the Ordinary People Change the World Series
Inspired by his love of history, #1 bestselling author Brad Meltzer was
determined to give his kids better heroes to emulate. Teaming up with
award-winning artist Christopher Eliopoulos, they created the Ordinary
People Change the World nonfiction picture book series that focuses on
the traits kids can aspire to in order to live heroically themselves. With
over 2.5 million books in print, including titles like I am
Amelia Earhart, I am Abraham Lincoln, I am Rosa Parks, I am Jane Goodall,
and the recent, I am Neil Armstrong, their series from Dial
Books for Young Readers sits on the shelves of children nationwide.
