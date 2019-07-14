Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PC, Laptop, Printer, WiFi Router, SSD & Monitor Prime Day Deals 2019: Best Acer, Dell & Microsoft Sales on Amazon Rounded Up by Deal Tomato

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 08:34am EDT

Check out the top monitor, PC, laptop, printer, SSD & Wi-Fi router deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019, featuring Dell, Microsoft & Acer laptop & accessories sales

The team of Prime Day sales experts at Deal Tomato have reviewed the top laptop & computer accessories deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019. Their top-rated deals for shoppers are shown below.

Best Laptop Prime Day Deals:

Best PC Prime Day Deals:

Best Monitor Prime Day Deals:

Best SSD, WiFi Router & Printer Prime Day Deals:

Whilst Prime Day Lightning deals are reserved exclusively for members of Amazon Prime, regular shoppers can still access other deals. Check out the full range of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:25aSPRINT : Updates on Hurricane Barry
PU
09:06a4K TV & SMART TV PRIME DAY DEALS (2019) : Amazon's Best LG, Samsung, Sony & Fire TV Sales Rated by Consumer Articles
BU
09:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sunlands Technology Group - STG
GL
08:50aReport of Jilidao at Turin Fashion Week
BU
08:48aPRIME DAY APPLE DEALS : Top iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch & AirPods Deals on Amazon for 2019 Compared by Deal Tomato
BU
08:45aTHE BEST AUDIBLE, AMAZON MUSIC & KINDLE BOOK PRIME DAY 2019 DEALS ON AMAZON : Amazon Book & Music Sales Reviewed by Deal Stripe
BU
08:34aPC, LAPTOP, PRINTER, WIFI ROUTER, SSD & MONITOR PRIME DAY DEALS 2019 : Best Acer, Dell & Microsoft Sales on Amazon Rounded Up by Deal Tomato
BU
08:30aAMAZON PRIME DAY HEADPHONES DEALS (2019) : Best Bose QC35, Beats by Dre Wireless & AirPods Deals Revealed by Retail Fuse
BU
08:17aPR NEWSWIRE : - Service Test Notice
PR
07:30aVODAFONE : Qatar summer offer provides free data bundles to new postpaid subscribers
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LUFTHANSA GROUP : Lufthansa CEO sees no 'Greta Effect' on passenger numbers
2CAMECO CORP : Cameco Pleased with Section 232 Decision on U.S. Uranium Imports
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : plans to open new warehouse, create 2,800 jobs in Germany
4ENERGY FUELS INC : ENERGY FUELS : Trump says he will not impose uranium quotas
5YETI HOLDINGS INC : Manufacturers Move Supply Chains Out of China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About