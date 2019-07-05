PC Partner : PROFIT WARNING FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

®

PC PARTNER GROUP LIMITED

栢 能 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1263)

PROFIT WARNING

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

This announcement is made by PC Partner Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors that based on the preliminary review of the latest unaudited management accounts of the Group, the financial result of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is expected to record a loss as compared with same period in 2018 which was mainly due to clearance of old generation of video graphics cards during the period.

The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by the management of the Company based on the currently available information and such information has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

The Company will disclose further details of the Group's financial performance when the financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are announced which is expected to be published in August 2019.