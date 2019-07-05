Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PC Partner : PROFIT WARNING FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 04:58am EDT

File: e_09680_AD(1) (PC Partner) 1st Proof 210(W)x280(H) (805) 5th July 2019 11 : 19 BL:(1, 2)/(2) P.1 (J1) (E>C)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

®

PC PARTNER GROUP LIMITED

栢 能 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1263)

PROFIT WARNING

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

This announcement is made by PC Partner Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors that based on the preliminary review of the latest unaudited management accounts of the Group, the financial result of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is expected to record a loss as compared with same period in 2018 which was mainly due to clearance of old generation of video graphics cards during the period.

The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by the management of the Company based on the currently available information and such information has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

The Company will disclose further details of the Group's financial performance when the financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are announced which is expected to be published in August 2019.

- 1 -

File: e_09680_AD(1) (PC Partner) 1st Proof 210(W)x280(H) (805) 5th July 2019 11 : 19 BL:(1, 2)/(2) P.2 (J1) (E>C)

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

PC Partner Group Limited

WONG Shik Ho Tony

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. WONG Shik Ho Tony, Mr. WONG Fong Pak, Mr. LEUNG Wah Kan, Mr. HO Nai Nap and Mr. MAN Wai Hung; the Non-executive Director is Mrs. HO WONG Mary Mee-Tak (Mr. CHIU Wing Yui is alternate Director to Mrs. HO WONG Mary Mee-Tak); and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. IP Shing Hing, Mr. LAI Kin Jerome and Mr. CHEUNG Ying Sheung.

  • For identification purposes only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

PC Partner Group Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 08:57:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:07aFIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
05:06aHWANGE COLLIERY : Foreign Investors Eye Hwange Colliery
AQ
05:06aOK ZIMBABWE : Business Outlook for 2019 Now Uncertain - Ok Zim
AQ
05:06aZB FINANCIAL : Net Earnings Jump 66 Percent
AQ
05:06aAFCON : Warriors - a Very Huge Deception
AQ
05:05aCURASAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:03aSOUTHERN GOLD : South Korean Joint Venture Update
PU
05:03aLIONTOWN RESOURCES : JMEI - Successful application for 2019/2020
PU
05:03aBYGGMAX : Invitation to conference call Interim report January 1 – June 30, 2019
PU
05:01aSAS AB : Nearly 3 million passengers traveled with SAS in June
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2ING GROEP : ING GROEP : reaction to NCP notification on palm oil
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : U.S. Sales Fell 2.9% in First Half Amid Soft Market
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About