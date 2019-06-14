Log in
News : Companies
PC Partner : Poll Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

06/14/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PC PARTNER GROUP LIMITED

栢 能 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1263)

Poll Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of PC Partner Group Limited (the "Company") held on 14 June 2019 ("AGM"), a poll was demanded by the Chairman for voting on all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 12 April 2019.

As at the date of the AGM, a total of 372,093,668 shares of the Company were in issue and entitled the holders of which to attend and vote at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM. Set out below are the poll results of the respective resolutions put to the vote at the AGM:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

To receive and consider the audited consolidated

1

financial statements and the reports of the Directors of

the Company and Auditor for the year ended 31

173,448,244

0

December 2018.

(100%)

(0%)

2(a)

To re-elect Mr. Wong Fong Pak as director.

173,224,244

356,000

(99.794908%)

(0.205092%)

2(b)

To re-elect Mr. Leung Wah Kan as director.

173,224,244

356,000

(99.794908%)

(0.205092%)

2(c)

To re-elect Mr. Man Wai Hung as director.

173,224,244

356,000

(99.794908%)

(0.205092%)

2(d)

To authorize the Board of Directors to fix the 173,580,244

0

remuneration of the directors.

(100%)

(0%)

To re-appointBDO Limited as auditor and to

3

authorise the board of directors to fix their

174,032,244

0

remuneration.

(100%)

(0%)

1

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

To grant a general mandate to the directors to issue and

4

allot additional shares not exceeding 20% of the

aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the

157,525,565

16,506,679

Company in issue as at the date of this Resolution#.

(90.515161%)

(9.484839%)

To grant a general mandate to the directors to

repurchase shares in the capital of the Company not

5

exceeding 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the

share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of

174,008,244

24,000

this Resolution#.

(99.986209%)

(0.013791%)

To extend the general mandate granted to the directors

6

under Resolution No. 4 by adding the aggregate

nominal amount of the shares repurchased by the

157,889,592

15,690,652

Company under Resolution No. 5#.

(90.960577%)

(9.039423%)

  • The full text of Resolutions are set out in the notice of AGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of all the above resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

By Order of the Board

PC PARTNER GROUP LIMITED

WONG Shik Ho Tony

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. WONG Shik Ho Tony, Mr. WONG Fong Pak, Mr. LEUNG Wah Kan, Mr. HO Nai Nap, Mr. MAN Wai Hung; the Non-executive Director is Mrs. HO WONG Mary Mee-Tak (Mr. CHIU Wing Yui is Alternate Director to Mrs. HO WONG Mary Mee-Tak); and the Independent Nonexecutive Directors are Mr. IP Shing Hing, Mr. LAI Kin Jerome and Mr. CHEUNG Ying Sheung.

2

Disclaimer

PC Partner Group Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 09:08:06 UTC
