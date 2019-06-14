PC Partner : Poll Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PC PARTNER GROUP LIMITED

栢 能 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1263)

Poll Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of PC Partner Group Limited (the "Company") held on 14 June 2019 ("AGM"), a poll was demanded by the Chairman for voting on all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 12 April 2019.

As at the date of the AGM, a total of 372,093,668 shares of the Company were in issue and entitled the holders of which to attend and vote at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM. Set out below are the poll results of the respective resolutions put to the vote at the AGM:

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (%) For Against To receive and consider the audited consolidated 1 financial statements and the reports of the Directors of the Company and Auditor for the year ended 31 173,448,244 0 December 2018. (100%) (0%)

2(a) To re-elect Mr. Wong Fong Pak as director. 173,224,244 356,000 (99.794908%) (0.205092%) 2(b) To re-elect Mr. Leung Wah Kan as director. 173,224,244 356,000 (99.794908%) (0.205092%) 2(c) To re-elect Mr. Man Wai Hung as director. 173,224,244 356,000 (99.794908%) (0.205092%) 2(d) To authorize the Board of Directors to fix the 173,580,244 0 remuneration of the directors. (100%) (0%) To re-appointBDO Limited as auditor and to 3 authorise the board of directors to fix their 174,032,244 0 remuneration. (100%) (0%)

