PC Partner : Poll Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

PC PARTNER GROUP LIMITED
栢 能 集 團 有 限 公 司 *
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1263)
Poll Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting
At the Annual General Meeting of PC Partner Group Limited (the "Company") held on 14 June 2019 ("AGM"), a poll was demanded by the Chairman for voting on all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 12 April 2019.
As at the date of the AGM, a total of 372,093,668 shares of the Company were in issue and entitled the holders of which to attend and vote at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.
The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM. Set out below are the poll results of the respective resolutions put to the vote at the AGM:
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
Number of Votes (%)
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
To receive and consider the audited consolidated
|
|
|
1
|
financial statements and the reports of the Directors of
|
|
|
the Company and Auditor for the year ended 31
|
173,448,244
|
0
|
|
|
December 2018.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
2(a)
|
To re-elect Mr. Wong Fong Pak as director.
|
173,224,244
|
356,000
|
(99.794908%)
|
(0.205092%)
|
|
|
2(b)
|
To re-elect Mr. Leung Wah Kan as director.
|
173,224,244
|
356,000
|
(99.794908%)
|
(0.205092%)
|
|
|
2(c)
|
To re-elect Mr. Man Wai Hung as director.
|
173,224,244
|
356,000
|
(99.794908%)
|
(0.205092%)
|
|
|
2(d)
|
To authorize the Board of Directors to fix the 173,580,244
|
0
|
|
remuneration of the directors.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
To re-appointBDO Limited as auditor and to
|
|
|
3
|
authorise the board of directors to fix their
|
174,032,244
|
0
|
|
remuneration.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
1
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
Number of Votes (%)
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
To grant a general mandate to the directors to issue and
|
|
|
4
|
allot additional shares not exceeding 20% of the
|
|
|
aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the
|
157,525,565
|
16,506,679
|
|
|
Company in issue as at the date of this Resolution#.
|
(90.515161%)
|
(9.484839%)
|
|
To grant a general mandate to the directors to
|
|
|
|
repurchase shares in the capital of the Company not
|
|
|
5
|
exceeding 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the
|
|
|
|
share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of
|
174,008,244
|
24,000
|
|
this Resolution#.
|
(99.986209%)
|
(0.013791%)
|
|
To extend the general mandate granted to the directors
|
|
|
6
|
under Resolution No. 4 by adding the aggregate
|
|
|
nominal amount of the shares repurchased by the
|
157,889,592
|
15,690,652
|
|
|
Company under Resolution No. 5#.
|
(90.960577%)
|
(9.039423%)
-
The full text of Resolutions are set out in the notice of AGM.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of all the above resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
By Order of the Board
PC PARTNER GROUP LIMITED
WONG Shik Ho Tony
Chairman
Hong Kong, 14 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. WONG Shik Ho Tony, Mr. WONG Fong Pak, Mr. LEUNG Wah Kan, Mr. HO Nai Nap, Mr. MAN Wai Hung; the Non-executive Director is Mrs. HO WONG Mary Mee-Tak (Mr. CHIU Wing Yui is Alternate Director to Mrs. HO WONG Mary Mee-Tak); and the Independent Nonexecutive Directors are Mr. IP Shing Hing, Mr. LAI Kin Jerome and Mr. CHEUNG Ying Sheung.
2
