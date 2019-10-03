Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PC maker HP to cut up to 9,000 jobs in restructuring push

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 09:27pm EDT
The logo for The Hewlett-Packard Company is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. personal computer maker HP Inc said on Thursday it will cut up to 16% of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan aimed at cutting costs.

The company will cut about 7,000 to 9,000 jobs through a combination of employee exits and voluntary early retirement, it said in a statement.

HP estimates the plan will result in annual gross run rate savings of about $1 billion by the end of fiscal 2022, it added.

The company had about 55,000 employees worldwide as of Oct. 31, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That would mean up to 16% targeted in the cuts, Reuters calculation showed.

In connection with the restructuring, HP said it expects to incur an overall charge of about $1 billion, of which $100 million will be realized when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings.

"We are taking bold and decisive actions as we embark on our next chapter," said Enrique Lores, the company's incoming chief executive officer.

"We see significant opportunities to create shareholder value and we will accomplish this by advancing our leadership, disrupting industries and aggressively transforming the way we work."

Lores will take over the CEO position on Nov. 1 from Dion Weisler.

Palo Alto, California-based HP also said its board on Sept. 30 approved an additional $5 billion in share buybacks.

HP expects to generate free cash flow of at least $3 billion in fiscal 2020 and return at least 75% to shareholders through a 10% quarterly dividend increase and share buybacks, it added.

The company said it expects its adjusted earnings in the range of $2.22 to $2.32 per share for fiscal 2020.

For the current fiscal year, it expects adjusted earnings to be in range of $2.18 to $2.22, the company said when reporting its third-quarter earnings.

HP's shares have fallen about 10% this year up to Thursday's close.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Christopher Cushing)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:34pAsia stocks up slightly in cautious trade as focus shifts to U.S. payrolls
RE
10:33pU.S. ENERGY SECRETARY PERRY EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE RESIGNATION NEXT MONTH : Politico
RE
10:32pFACEBOOK : U.S. House panel wants Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify on Libra by January
RE
10:07pFed's Richard Clarida Says Officials Will Do What It Takes to Sustain Growth
DJ
10:06pJAPAN FINMIN : See no immediate need for stimulus after tax hike
RE
10:02pPhilippines September inflation slowest in more than 3 years
RE
10:02pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Retail turnover rises 0.4 per cent in August (Media Release)
PU
10:00pOil edges higher but on track for big weekly loss
RE
09:52pCHINA'S ECONOMY SEES 'PROFOUND TRANSFORMATION' : Italian think tank
PU
09:47pMALAYSIAN RATING BERHAD : MARC affirms ratings of MARC-1IS and AAAIS on Gas Malaysia's RM700 million Islamic CP and Islamic MTN programme
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
4Planes, cheese, whisky and wine on U.S. tariff target list
5Brexit raises stakes for Britain in aircraft trade war

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group