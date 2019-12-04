Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PCA Property Council of Australia : GDP headline conceals declining housing construction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 12:13am EST

GDP headline conceals declining housing construction

The lift in GDP for the September quarter is welcome, but conceals a worrying decline in housing construction which will undermine housing supply and affordability for our growing population.

Dwelling investment recorded its fourth consecutive quarterly decline, down by 1.7 per cent for the September 2019 quarter, and down by 9.6 per cent over the year in seasonally adjusted terms.

'This means fewer housing construction jobs, and fewer houses being supplied to our growing population especially in our major cities,' said Ken Morrison, Chief Executive of the Property Council of Australia.

'Residential construction is one of the big engines of the Australian economy - but it's also essential for ensuring we have a strong pipeline of new housing coming to the market to meet demand and support affordability.

'Where will the new houses we need come from?The Commonwealth, state and territory governments need to a take wholistic view of the housing sector and deliver the right policies and planning schemes to stimulate investment and support growth.

'The recent recovery in housing prices isn't translating into new construction and economic activity.

'We need to look behind the headline figures to really take stock of what is really happening in the housing economy,' Mr Morrison said.

Media contact: Matt Francis | M0467 777 220 | E mfrancis@propertycouncil.com.au

Disclaimer

PCA - Property Council of Australia published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 05:12:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:54aTaiwan November exports seen rebounding, inflation at highest in five months - Reuters poll
RE
12:39aMahathir, world's oldest prime minister, prepares to host his second APEC summit
RE
12:27aYuan hits five-and-a-half-week lows as Trump heightens tariff threat
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aSaudi Aramco IPO institutional tranche 2.95 times oversubscribed
RE
12:13aPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : GDP headline conceals declining housing construction
PU
12/03China's Peking Founder races for funds as dollar debt defaults loom
RE
12/03Institutions have subscribed for 5.9 billion shares of Aramco IPO - lead bankers
RE
12/03Malaysia's October exports drop 6.7% year-on-year, slower than forecast
RE
12/03Exxon says completes maintenance work at Singapore chemical plant
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
3SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : Posts Quarterly Loss After Closing Its Biggest Acquisition -- Update
4Oil rises before OPEC+ meet, lifted by drop in U.S. crude stocks
5ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. : ONEMAIN FINANCIAL : Names New General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group