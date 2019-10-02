Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PCA Property Council of Australia : Land tax changes bulldoze business confidence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

Land tax changes bulldoze business confidence

Business confidence in South Australia is significantly lower today than it was following the 2016 statewide blackout.

According to the ANZ/Property Council Survey, statewide confidence has decreased from 144 to 101 for the December quarter - the largest national quarterly decrease on record.

'Premier Steven Marshall's risky land tax changes have taken a bulldozer to business confidence in South Australia,' said Property Council SA Executive Director Daniel Gannon.

'This represents South Australia's lowest confidence level since 2012 and comes only 18 months after the Premier formed Government at the last State Election.

'South Australia's confidence levels have been nation-leading for the past six quarters, but following the recent State Budget, confidence has deteriorated by 43 points.'

Mr Gannon said confidence levels in the March 2017 quarter following the statewide blackout (130) were 29 points higher than current levels.

'This is a damning indictment on the State Government and sends a clear message that this risky policy is now diminishing the state's confidence to invest, transact and grow.

'The power went out across the state, it caused significant global damage to South Australia's reputation and we became a national punchline, yet we were more confident in 2016 than we are today.

'Premier Steven Marshall needs to remove investment uncertainty, restore confidence and rebuild trust with the business community. It's time to turn the lights back on.'

Mr Gannon said South Australia's quarterly deterioration of 43 points was the largest drop on record behind SA's 20 point decrease in 2014 and Queensland's 17 point drop in 2014.

The survey also revealed the following:

  1. State economic growth expectations. Worst result in nation, quarterly decrease of 45 points, worst result since March 2014.
  2. State Government performance index. Second worst result on record (-27.4), worst result since March 2016 quarter (-27.7),quarterly decrease of 48 points.
  3. Forward work schedule expectations. Second worst result on record (14.7), worst result since December 2011 quarter (13), quarterly decrease of 44 points, dropped from nation's best to worst in one quarter.

Media contact:Daniel Gannon | M0421 374 363 | E dgannon@propertycouncil.com.au

Disclaimer

PCA - Property Council of Australia published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 17:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34pUN UNITED NATIONS : Third Committee
PU
01:24pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : DMC Payments Top $300 Million as Signups, Aid Exceed Previous Program
PU
01:24pBLAENAU GWENT COUNTY BOROUGH COUNCIL : We would like to hear your views
PU
01:19pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Land tax changes bulldoze business confidence
PU
01:19pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Confidence remains steady for the NSW property industry
PU
01:19pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : WA property industry players cautiously upbeat
PU
01:19pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Confidence bounces back in ACT property sector against national downward trend
PU
01:19pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Economic growth concerns weigh on property industry sentiment
PU
01:19pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : New taxes impact Queensland's confidence
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Website that allowed Huawei phones to install Google apps taken down
2VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : says risk calculation, hedging change to reap $250 million
4Oil slides 2.5% as U.S. inventories build, weak economic data weighs
5STOXX 600 : U.S. wins backing for tariffs on Europe in Airbus clash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group