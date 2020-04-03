Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PCA Property Council of Australia : Message to Property Council Members from the Premier ​

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 01:13am EDT

Message to Property Council Members from the Premier

In the space of just a few weeks, as South Australians confront the greatest health and economic challenge of our lifetime, we are all experiencing significant and ongoing change.

From a property perspective, once bustling main streets, malls, office blocks and shopping centres - filled with crowded cafes, restaurants, food courts and retailers - are now eerily quiet, hit hard by necessary trade, travel and social gathering restrictions to try and limit the spread of COVID-19.

We have all witnessed its terrible impact across the globe. And while my Government remains resolute in our determination to do all we can to keep South Australians safe and well, we are also acting decisively to limit the economic fall-out from this pandemic.

To date, we have announced $1 billion in economic stimulus - including an emergency $650 million Jobs Rescue Package - to help secure local jobs and sustain business and industry throughout this period.

This package - which works hand in glove with the Federal Government's initiatives, including its unprecedented $130 billion JobKeeper program - includes significant payroll and land tax relief for thousands of businesses across the state, as well as the waiving of liquor licence fees for hard-hit hotels, restaurants, cafes and clubs.

From July, our significant land tax reforms will kick in, delivering $189 million in savings to investors and landlords over the next three years.

Under our new measures, individuals and businesses with outstanding quarterly land tax bills for 2019-20 can defer payments for six months. And for 2020-21, Land Tax Transition Fund relief will be increased from 50 per cent to 100 per cent based on existing relief criteria guidelines. This will save some investors $50,000.

The State Government is also in the process of drafting amendments to give effect to the National Cabinet's decision to offer protections to tenants who have suffered financial distress by COVID-19.

Such protections would include a prohibition on rent increases and evictions for rental arrears for a period of six months.

The Government understands the need for certainty for both tenants and landlords and we are working hard to ensure the balance is right.

I'm sure you'll agree it's in everyone's interests for commercial tenants, landlords and their banks to come together to ensure a viable outcome for everyone.

The response of the Australian Banking Association to extend their Small Business Relief Package six month loan deferral - which they say will cover approximately 90 per cent of commercial property owners who have loans - is welcome, as are moves by some local developers (led by C&G's Jamie McClurg) to 'Suspend the Rent'' to support vibrant local tenancies in their time of need.

I have spoken personally with many of you over the past few weeks, heard your concerns, and have your Executive Director, Daniel Gannon, as a member of my newly-established Industry Response and Recovery Council - which will help inform our ongoing economic response to this unprecedented crisis.

Please know that my Government is working every single day to not only ensure we stop the spread of this virus, but we emerge stronger and more resilient on the other side.

This won't last forever.

And if we work together, we will ensure there's a time in the not-too-distant future, when we can start the recovery process and breathe new life into our much-loved city, suburbs and regional centres.

Disclaimer

PCA - Property Council of Australia published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 05:12:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:58aWORLD BANK : Fast-Tracks $29 Million for Nepal's COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Response
PU
01:58aNEPAL : COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project
PU
01:54aJapan PM Abe agreed to $2,800 cash payouts to households - ruling party official
RE
01:44aChina says has ample policy tools to cope with coronavirus impact
RE
01:29aADB warns coronavirus may halve GDP growth in developing Asia
RE
01:28aFED'S DILEMMA : Picking winners for $4 trillion in credit
RE
01:27aSingapore retail sales fall at steepest pace in 12 years as virus deters shoppers
RE
01:21aDollar consolidates as hopes for quick recovery evaporate
RE
01:20aChina-backed AIIB proposes $5 bln funding line for coronavirus crisis
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : to make further cuts to flights - internal memo
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
4BRENT : Dated Brent benchmark's record $10 discount gives oil a reality check
5LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation o..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group