Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PCA Property Council of Australia : Roadmap to recovery – construction improvements welcome and urgent stimulus essential

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/06/2020 | 02:35am EDT

The Property Council of Australia (Victoria) welcomes the Victorian Government's roadmap for the safe reopening of the property industry and commends Government, Industry, and the Unions on their collaboration in developing the sector plan.

The Property Council acknowledges that lifting restrictions is a balancing act and all stakeholders must remain vigilant about safe reopening at every stage of the roadmap.

The detailed roadmap sets out phased limits for the numbers of workers allowed on site under four public-health scenarios: closed, the current 'heavily restricted' setting, the next 'restricted' phase and a return to 'COVID normal' with COVIDsafe plans in place.

Under the roadmap, large scale construction sites may be able to return to eighty-five per cent workforce capacity as early as 28 September. The Property Council is working closely with the Government on refining practices and guidance on display suites and real estate transactions and how to safely and productively move forward in these areas in the coming week.

With an outline for recovery now in place, the Property Council continues to urge the Government to bring forward its desperately needed industry stimulus package. It takes months for construction and real estate businesses to access government relief schemes. Planned stimulus measures need to be brought forward as soon as possible.

Recent estimates suggest that the Victorian economy is losing 300 to 400 million dollars a day during the Stage 4 lockdown. The Property Council stimulus plan, released in June, outlined a series of measures that could see $24.4 billion worth of economic activity injected into the economy.

Measures proposed include:

  1. A housing construction economic kickstart.
  2. Catalyse projects to accelerate growth.
  3. Automatically extend all current unexpired development permits for, at least, two years.
  4. Resetting the housing affordability equation for Australians.
  5. Tax settings to drive productivity.
  6. Remove the brakes on development activity.
  7. Supercharge planning to support Victorians' new way of life.
  8. Downsizer grants to support older Victorians.

The Property Council again acknowledges the Victorian Government's engagement with the sector in developing industry return-to-work plans and remains keen to work with Government, industry and the unions on a safe return to full activity, especially on real estate inspections and transactions for renters and buyers.

Quotes attributable to Property Council of Australia, Group Executive, Policy, Mike Zorbas

'The Property Council welcomes and supports the Victorian Government's roadmap, and we hope to see it accelerated, and economic stimulus delivered.

'Victorians simply cannot afford an endless cycle of easing and tightening restrictions on the industry, and we must all play our part and be vigilant about safe reopening at every stage. The economy won't recover as long as people who should be in work boots and hi-vis are at home in tracksuit pants.

'We also seek the acceleration of the forecast economic stimulus where it will create the most jobs. It takes months for construction and real estate businesses to access government relief schemes; stimulus measures need to be brought forward immediately.

'The fact is both the construction industry and the Victorian budget rely on rental and purchasing transactions to create demand and new projects. We will now work closely with the Government on safely getting those settings right as soon as possible.'

Media contact: Emily Young | M 0475 161 328 | E eyoung@propertycouncil.com.au

Disclaimer

PCA - Property Council of Australia published this content on 06 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2020 06:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aIreland must set aside one billion euros for no-deal Brexit - minister
RE
03:45aCHINA PURSUES PEACEFUL DEVELOPMENT, COMMITTED TO UNIVERSAL SECURITY : defense minister
PU
03:31aTaiwan opposition pushes pork referendum, could threaten U.S. trade deal
RE
03:06aUK WARNS EU ON BREXIT : We won't blink first
RE
02:40aTyphoon Haishen brings high winds, power outages to Japan
RE
02:38aNOTHING TO SEE : COVID origins off-limits as China's Wuhan touts recovery
RE
02:35aPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Roadmap to recovery – construction improvements welcome and urgent stimulus essential
PU
02:24aIndia reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases
RE
01:40aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | SEPTEMBER 05, 2020 Census Bureau's Compliance with Today's Federal Court Order A federal district court for the Northern District of California issued a temporary restraining order .
PU
01:35aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China formalizes 15 national e-commerce demonstration bases
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : labour chief rules out four-day week to save jobs
3FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C. : Israeli business delegations led by banks Hapoalim, Leumi to visit UAE
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Think AI Chatbot Now Available on Microsoft AppSource
5TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. : Tower Semiconductor Provides an Update on a Cyber Event

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group