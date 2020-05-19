Log in
PCBS Launches a COVID-19 Response Data Hub

05/19/2020 | 06:43pm EDT

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics "PCBS"

PCBS Launches a COVID-19 Response Data Hub

We are pleased to inform you that the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) has launched an electronic platform ( Data Hub) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hub includes indicators related to the pandemic and its impact on the Palestinian community.

The most prominent indicators include continuously updated data on active cases, recorded cases, death cases, and recovery cases (governorate and sex disaggregated). Other indicators include impact on the Palestinian community, economic losses and effects on labor market , in addition to several indicators represented in maps. The hub also provides support and awareness information to the public and data users.

The hub is accessible through the link:

https://pcbs-coronavirus-response-pcbs.hub.arcgis.com/

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 22:42:02 UTC
