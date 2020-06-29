Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PCBS&PMA: The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Balance of Payments , First Quarter,

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 02:49am EDT

ينيطسلفلا ءاصحل يسكرملا زاهجلا

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics and Palestine Monetary Authority continue the work on data collection of the Palestinian Balance of Payments - First Quarter 2020 in light of COVID-19

(CORONA VIRUS) pandemic.

Deficit in Current Account is USD 943 Million of the Palestinian Balance of Payments - First Quarter 2020

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) and the Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA) announced the preliminary results of the Palestinian Balance of Payments (BoP) for the first quarter of 2020 under the joint issuance cycle for the Palestinian Balance of Payments (BoP). It should be noted that the data excludes those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israel occupation in 1967.

An incessant deficit in the Current Account (goods, services, income, current transfers) which totaled USD 943 million. This deficit in current account mainly triggered by the deficit of the Trade Balance of Goods, which reached USD 1,792 million, as well as the deficit in Services Balance, which amounted to USD 242 million.

The surplus in Income Account (compensations of employees and investments income) amounted to USD 586 million. This surplus was due to compensations of the employees working in Israel, which reached USD 559 million. As for the received investments income, it amounted to USD 42 million; and was mainly caused by the income received on the portfolio investments abroad, in addition to the interest received on the Palestinian deposits in banks abroad.

The Current Transfers achieved a surplus value amounted to USD 445 million with a decrease of 3% compared to the previous quarter. The total transfers from abroad amounted to USD 592 million, of which 21% were the transfers to the government sector (with a decrease of 2% compared to the previous quarter), while the percentage of the transfers to other sectors reached 79%. The donors' current transfers constituted 18% of total transfers from abroad.

The preliminary results showed a surplus value for the Capital and Financial Account amounted to USD 665 million, the surplus in the Capital and Financial Account was mainly caused by the surplus in Financial Account which amounted to USD 484

million. There was an increase in the reserve assets at PMA amounted to USD 80 million, compared to an increase of USD 65 million in the previous quarter.

It is worth mentioning that the Balance of Payments (BoP) is used to determine the economic position of a country compared to other countries worldwide, and to calculate the size of its external debt. This data enables researchers and decision makers to devise informed economic policies and development plans to improve their external balance to guarantee the stability of the state and sustain the economic growth. BoP data was prepared according to the latest international recommendations taking into account the specificity of the Palestinian situation.

For further details, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Or

Palestine Monetary Authority

P.O. Box 1647, Ramallah - Palestine.

P.O. Box 452, Ramallah - Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Tel: (972/970) 2 2415250

Email: diwan@pcbs.gov.ps Website: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Email: info@pma.ps Website:http://www. pma.ps

Issued on: 29/60/2020

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:12aMULTICHOICE : Review Of Multichoice Nigeria Limited V Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/ Gte
AQ
04:07aJapan's SMFG brokerage arm to set up office in Abu Dhabi
RE
04:07aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Credit Collection and Collection Agency Services Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of over USD 40 Billion
BU
04:06aALLIANZ : Whistle-Blower Accuses AGF of Failure to Pay Him for Exposing Hidden U.S.$1 Billion
AQ
04:06aACCESS BANK : Refunds Customers' Stamp Duty Deductions
AQ
04:06aVISA : Corporate Council on Africa's Inaugural Leaders Forum - Final Day Spotlights Sustaining Regional and Bilateral Trade Post-COVID in Africa
AQ
04:06aBITCOIN IRATM SURVEY : Majority of Crypto Investors Want to Earn Interest on Their Investments
PR
04:05aBELLEVUE ASSET MANAGEMENT : BB Pureos Bioventures expands its advisory board by appointing Dr. Omar Khwaja
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Nissan denies corporate conspiracy to oust ex-chairman Ghosn
4RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto reaches power supply deal with Mongolia for Oyu Tolgoi mine
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Aleatica to Acquire Majority Stake in Brebemi From Intesa Sanpaolo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group