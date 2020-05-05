PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Industrial Production Index, March, 03/2020

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics continues to work on data collection and production of Palestinian Industrial Production Index in light of COVID-19 (CORONA VIRUS) pandemic
Sharp Decrease in the Industrial
Production Index (IPI) in Palestine
during March, 03/2020
The overall IPI in Palestine reached 86.32 during March 2020 with a sharp decrease of 24.60% compared to February 2020 (Base Year2018 = 100).
IPI for March 2020 sharply decreased due to the decrease in the activities of Mining and Quarrying by 28.77% which had a share of 2.68% of the total industry, the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 28.62% which had a share of 82.98% of the total industry, and the activities of Electricity, Gas,
Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by
0.79% which had a share of 11.95% of the
total industry, while the activities of Water
Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management
and Remediation increased by 0.53%
of the Palestinian Governorates instead of collecting data face to face from the field.
2. The number of Industrial facilities, from which Industrial Production values are collected in Palestine, reached 365 facilities. Thus, in light of the temporary closure of many facilities due to applying the Palestinian emergency plan, the completion of data collection process is as follows:
|
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Percentage
|
Region
|
Collected
|
Non-Collected
|
of Collected
|
|
facilities
|
facilities
|
facilities
|
Palestine
|
351
|
14
|
96%
|
|
|
|
Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version
