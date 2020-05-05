Log in
PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Industrial Production Index, March, 03/2020

05/05/2020 | 04:19am EDT

State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published on: 05/05/2020

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics continues to work on data collection and production of Palestinian Industrial Production Index in light of COVID-19 (CORONA VIRUS) pandemic

Sharp Decrease in the Industrial

Production Index (IPI) in Palestine

during March, 03/2020

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 86.32 during March 2020 with a sharp decrease of 24.60% compared to February 2020 (Base Year2018 = 100).

IPI for March 2020 sharply decreased due to the decrease in the activities of Mining and Quarrying by 28.77% which had a share of 2.68% of the total industry, the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 28.62% which had a share of 82.98% of the total industry, and the activities of Electricity, Gas,

Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by

0.79% which had a share of 11.95% of the

total industry, while the activities of Water

Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management

and Remediation increased by 0.53%

of the Palestinian Governorates instead of collecting data face to face from the field.

2. The number of Industrial facilities, from which Industrial Production values are collected in Palestine, reached 365 facilities. Thus, in light of the temporary closure of many facilities due to applying the Palestinian emergency plan, the completion of data collection process is as follows:

Number of

Number of

Percentage

Region

Collected

Non-Collected

of Collected

facilities

facilities

facilities

Palestine

351

14

96%

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: (972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Maildiwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

which had a share of 2.39% of the total

industry.

Notice for Users:

1. As a result of CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) outbreak, and the implemented measures to limit its spread, the data collection process for Industrial Production Index has been replaced with data collection via phone in all

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 08:18:04 UTC
