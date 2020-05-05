PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Industrial Production Index, March, 03/2020

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics continues to work on data collection and production of Palestinian Industrial Production Index in light of COVID-19 (CORONA VIRUS) pandemic

Sharp Decrease in the Industrial

Production Index (IPI) in Palestine

during March, 03/2020

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 86.32 during March 2020 with a sharp decrease of 24.60% compared to February 2020 (Base Year2018 = 100).

IPI for March 2020 sharply decreased due to the decrease in the activities of Mining and Quarrying by 28.77% which had a share of 2.68% of the total industry, the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 28.62% which had a share of 82.98% of the total industry, and the activities of Electricity, Gas,

Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by

0.79% which had a share of 11.95% of the

total industry, while the activities of Water

Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management

and Remediation increased by 0.53%