Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The International investment position and External Debt statistics, First Quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/21/2020 | 04:52am EDT

Issued on : 21/06/2020

ينيطسلفلا ءاصحﻺل يزكرملا زاهجلا

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics and Palestine Monetary Authority continue the work on data collection of the International Investment

Position in light of COVID-19 (CORONA VIRUS) pandemic.

The Net Stock of the International Investment Position (IIP) Decreased by 16% at the End of the First Quarter 2020

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) and the Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA) announced the preliminary results of the International Investment Position (IIP), and External Debt statistics for Palestine as of end of the first quarter 2020.

The primary results of the IIP (external assets - foreign liabilities) for Palestine at the end of the first quarter 2020 revealed that the net IIP amounted to USD 1,763 million, decreased by 16% compared with previous quarter, which means that the Palestinian economy's investments outside Palestine outweighs investments in Palestine from abroad.

The total stocks of External Assets for Palestinian economy amounted to USD 7,253 million, the Foreign Direct Investment Abroad contributed to 4%, Portfolio Investments abroad reached 19%, while Other Foreign Investments Abroad (mainly currency and deposits) reached 67% and Reserve Assets amounted to 10%. At sectoral level, the external investments of banks sector represented a large share of the external assets, standing at 66% of the total value of external assets for Palestinian economy.

The total stocks of Foreign Liabilities in Palestine (stocks of non-residents invested in Palestine) amounted to USD 5,490 million, the Foreign Direct Investment in Palestine contributed to 50%, Portfolio Investments in Palestine reached 13%, and Other Investments in Palestine (mainly loans and deposits from abroad) amounted to 37%. At sectoral level, the foreign investments in banks sector contributed a major value in the foreign liabilities, represented by 36% of the total value of foreign liabilities on Palestinian economy.

Stock of external government debt amounted to about USD 1.3 billion at the end of the first quarter 2020

The Gross External Debt on the Palestinian economic sectors reached USD 2,051 million increased by 4% compared with previous quarter, the debt on government sector represented 62%, while debt on banks sector reached 35%, and debt on other sectors (nonbank financial corporations, non-financial corporations, NGOs and households sector) amounted to 2%, and the lending between affiliated companies reached less than 1%.

The International Investment Position (IIP) is an accounting sheet that records the investments stocks for the residents in Palestine (individuals, institutions and government) invested in the rest of the world (abroad) under the name of (assets), and compares them to the investments stocks owned by residents outside Palestine (individuals, institutions and government) invested in Palestine under the name of (liabilities).

1

Issued on : 21/06/2020

ينيطسلفلا ءاصحﻺل يزكرملا زاهجلا

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

The Balance of Payments Manual - fifth edition, issued by the International Monetary Fund in 1993, divides the assets and liabilities into direct investment (investment by 10% and more in the non-resident capital), and portfolio investment (investment less than 10% in the non-resident capital as well as investment in bonds), and other investments. It divides these other investments into stocks of trade credit, loans, currency and deposits and any other assets or liabilities), in addition to the Reserve Assets, i.e. Stocks held by the Central Banks/ Monetary Authorities to address the imbalances in the balance of payments, it is worth mentioning that the reserve assets are only included in the asset side.

The External Debt is an accounting sheet that records the debt stocks on Palestinian economic sectors due to non-residents. These include (loans from non-residents, the deposits of the non-residents deposited in the banks sector in Palestine, the Palestinian bonds purchased by non-residents, debt transactions between the non-resident enterprises and fellow enterprises in Palestine. They encompass as well any other liabilities on Palestinian economy) the data of external debt have been extracted from the liabilities side in the international investment position matrix (debt items). Preparing, classifying and publishing of the data are based on (External Debt Statistics Manual) issued by IMF in 2003, this manual is harmonized with the fifth edition of Balance of Payments Manual.

For further details please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Or

Palestine Monetary Authority

P.O. Box 1647, Ramallah - Palestine.

P.O. Box 452, Ramallah - Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Tel: (972/970) 2 2415250

Email:

diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Email:

info@pma.ps

Website: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Website:http://www. pma.ps

2

Issued on : 21/06/2020

ينيطسلفلا ءاصحﻺل يزكرملا زاهجلا

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Table 1: International Investment Position (IIP) Stock by Economic Sectors for Palestine, at the end of the First Quarter, 2020

Value in million USD

Economic Sector

Investments Stocks by Type of Investment

Monetary Authorities

(PMA)

Government

Sector

Banks Sector

Other Sectors

TOTAL

Nonbank

Financial Corporations, Non-Financial Corporations, and NGOs

Sector

House-Holds Sector

International Investment Position (net)*

1,192

-925

2,772

-292

-984

1,763

Total External Assets

1,192

365

4,771

887

38

7,253

Foreign Direct Investment Abroad

0

0

0

301

10

311

Portfolio Investments Abroad

87

0

909

381

0

1,377

Other Investments Abroad

366

365

3,862

205

28

4,826

Of which: currency and deposits**

366

0

3,789

34

28

4,217

Reserve Assets

739

0

0

0

0

739

Total Foreign Liabilities

0

1,290

1,999

1,179

1,022

5,490

Foreign Direct Investment in Palestine

0

0

970

746

1,022

2,738

Foreign Portfolio Investments in Palestine

0

0

310

397

0

707

Foreign Other Investments in Palestine:

0

1,290

719

36

0

2,045

Of which: loans from abroad

0

1,290

0

14

0

1,304

Of which: currency and deposits***

0

0

719

0

0

719

Notes:

- The data in the above table are close to the nearest integer.

- The data does not include the value of land owned by non-residents.

* International investment position (net): equals total external assets minus total foreign liabilities.

** Currency and deposits: Include the residents deposits in banks abroad, in addition to foreign exchange in Palestinian economy. *** Currency and deposits: Include the deposits of non-residents deposited in resident banks.

3

Issued on : 21/06/2020

ينيطسلفلا ءاصحﻺل يزكرملا زاهجلا

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Table 2: Gross External Debt Position on Palestine, at the End of the

Fourth Quarters, 2019 and First Quarters, 2020

Value in million USD

Economic Sector

Stock at the end of the Fourth Quarter 2019

Stock at the end of the

First Quarter 2020

General Government

1,218

1,290

Short-term

156

152

Long-term

1062

1,138

Monetary Authorities

0

0

Short-term

0

0

Long-term

0

0

Banks

706

719

Short-term

306

321

Long-term

400

398

Other Sectors

36

36

Short-term

22

22

Long-term

14

14

Direct Investment: lending between affiliated companies

6

6

Debt liabilities to affiliated companies

0

0

Debt liabilities to direct investors

6

6

Gross External Debt Position

1,966

2,051

4

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 21 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2020 08:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:06aUK to seek new powers to scrutinise foreign takeovers
RE
07:28aU.S. farming body and Zambian firm partner aim to boost crop yields
RE
07:07aPALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : and Palestine Capital Market Authority Launch the Financial Inclusion Website in Palestine
PU
05:17aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : CBK Reopens the Banking Hall for the Public with Pre-booked Appointments
PU
05:10aInflation dog may finally bark, investors bet
RE
04:53aSaudi Arabia to launch $4 billion tourism development fund
RE
04:52aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The International investment position and External Debt statistics, First Quarter 2020
PU
03:42a“The trough is likely to be behind us now” Interview with Jens Weidmann in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
PU
03:42aPalestinian Central Bureau of Statistics and Palestine Monetary Authority continue the work on data collection of the International Investment Position in light of COVID-19 (CORONA VIRUS) pandemic.
PU
03:42aPALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : The Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority Meets a Delegation from the Palestinian Businessmen Association
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BDO UNIBANK, INC. : Wirecard's missing money didn't enter Philippine financial system, central bank says
2SALESFORCE.COM, INC. : SALESFORCE COM : How One Restaurant Used Its Tech Stack and 3 Extra Feet of Kitchen Spa..
3MODERNA, INC. : EFFORTS FOR CORONAVIRUS VACCINE FOCUS ON VULNERABLE GROUP: Older Adults
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Germany to hold crisis talks with Lufthansa investor over bailout
5Zhejiang Online Trade Fair (South Africa) - Household Necessities and Decorative Material

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group