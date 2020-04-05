Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Occasion of the Palestinian Child Day, 05/04/2020.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 04:11am EDT

Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Published on 05/04/ 2020

Statistics

H.E. Dr. Awad, highlights the Palestinian children's situation on the Occasion of the Palestinian Child Day, 05/04/2020.

H.E. Dr. Ola Awad, President of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics "PCBS",on Sunday 04/04/2020, highlighted the Palestinian children's situation on the Occasion of the Palestinian Child Day, 05/04/2020:

The Palestinians celebrate the Palestinian Child Day on the fifth of April each year. Those children who are the builders of the country and its greatest resource.

Almost half of the Palestinian society are children (under 18 years)

Estimated number of children (under 18 years) is

2.27 million in Palestine in mid 2020, with 1.16 males and 1.11 females. Children in Palestine comprise 45% of the total population (42% in the West Bank, and 48% in Gaza Strip).

Number of children by age group, region and

sex, mid 2020

Age group

West Bank

Gaza Strip

Males

Females

Males

Females

0-4

202,441

193,388

155,637

149,389

5-9

188,248

178,258

145,137

138,626

10-14

173,700

165,978

131,314

125,399

15-17

97,550

93,701

66,702

63,692

Total

661,939

631,325

498,790

477,106

One out of five registered marriage contracts are for females under 18 years

Data of registered marriages and divorce contracts 2018, indicated a decline in the percentage of early marriage for both males and females (under 18 years). The percentage of females (under 18 years) who got married during the year 2018 was around 20% of the total number of married females in the same year (19% in the West Bank and 21% in Gaza Strip); whereas the percentage of 2010 was 24%.

Moreover, the percentage of males (under 18 years) who got married during 2018 was around 1% of the total number of married males during the same year; whereas the percentage was about

2% in 2010, according to the database of marriages and divorces in Palestine.

Almost two thirds of children (10-17 years) used the internet

Data of the Household Survey on Information and Communications Technology 2019 showed that the percentage of children (10-17 years) who used the Internet reached 66% (69% in the West Bank and 62% in Gaza Strip), where it reached 68% of male children and 63% of female children. As for pace of internet use, data indicated that 67% of children who used the internet used it at least once a day; 72% of male children and 61% of female children. Also, it indicated that 28% of children used the internet at least once a week: 24% of male children and 33% of female children.

Furthermore, the survey's data showed that 84% of the households controlled the daily hours use of internet for their children (5-17 years): 82% in the West Bank and 86% in Gaza Strip.

6 out of 10 children used social media networks

In 2019, Data showed that the percentage of children (10-17 years) who used social media or vocational networks reached 64% in Palestine (71% in the West Bank and 54% in Gaza Strip), with 73% for male children compared to 55% for female children.

  1. out of 10 children (12-17 years) experienced cyber violence
    Data of the Violence Survey in the Palestinian Society 2019 indicated that 9% of children (12-
  1. years) experienced one form of cyber violence (blackmailed, harassed, insulted via social media networks): 8% for male children and 10% for female children.

One fifth of children (10-17 years) participated of Indoor and outdoor sports, and 3% only of them performed reading activities

The data of the Time Use survey 2012/2013 showed that 20% of children (10-17 years) participated of Indoor and outdoor sports activities with average time (1 hours and 42 minutes) on the day who Performed this

1

Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Published on 05/04/ 2020

Statistics

activities in Palestine: 32% of males and 6% of females.

3% of children (10-17 years) performed reading activities with average time (43 minutes) on the day who Performed this activities in Palestine: 1% of males and 6% of females.

3% of children (10-17 years) visited parks/gardens with average time (2 hours and 16 minutes) on the day who Performed this activities in Palestine.

Dropout rates are low in Palestine

The primary data for the scholastic year 2019/2020 showed that the number of school students in Palestine reached about 1.313 million students, out of which 1.063 million were students in the basic stage (50.8% males and 49.2% females), 250 thousand students in the secondary stage (45.2% males and 54.8% females).

The dropout rate in the scholastic year 2017/2018 was about 1.0% among males compared to 0.6% among females. When comparing the dropout rate by grade, we find that the highest dropout rate among males was in the vocational branch (10th grade) by 6%, while the highest dropout rate among females was in the technology branch (12th grade) by 21%, according to the database of Education Survey for the scholastic year 2018/2019.

One quarter of children (12-17 years) experienced violence at schools

Data of the Violence Survey in the Palestinian Society 2019 indicated that 25% of children (12- 17 years) experienced one form of violence at their schools in Palestine (19% in the West Bank and 34% in Gaza Strip).

Moreover, data showed that psychological violence is the most practiced against students in this age group by their colleague students with a percentage of 19% in comparison to 12% of children who experienced physical violence by their colleagues. Also, data indicated that the percentage of children (12-17 years) who experienced physical violence by one of their male or female teachers at school reached 17% in comparison to 15% of children who

experienced psychological violence by one of their male or female teachers at school.

Stability in child labour rates compared to previous years

According to the Labour Force Survey 2019, the percentage of employed children (paid or unpaid) reached about 3% of total number of children (10-17 years): 4% in the West Bank and 1% in Gaza Strip (6% of male children and 0.2% of female children).

Moreover, the percentage of children enrolled at schools and engaged in the Labour market reached 1% (1% in the West Bank and 0.5% in Gaza Strip). As for gender distribution, the percentage was 2% for male children and 0.1% for female children during 2019.

200 children are detained in the Israeli prisons

Data from Commission of Detainees and Ex- Detainees Affairs indicated that the number of detention cases for children (under 18 years) reached 889 cases during 2019. Moreover, Israeli occupation forces issued administrative detention orders against 4 children, while the number of detained children in the occupation prisons reached 200 (under 18 years) by the end of 2019.

28 martyrs were children in 2019

According to the records of the Defense for Children International Palestine (DCIP), 28 children (under 18 years) were martyred in 2019 (7 children (0-12 years), 10 children (13-15 years) and 11 children (16-17 years) compared to 57 child martyrs during 2018.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

Email: diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Website:

http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

2

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 05 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2020 08:10:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43aUAE central bank boosts anti-coronavirus stimulus to $70 billion
RE
04:11aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Occasion of the Palestinian Child Day, 05/04/2020.
PU
03:40aSwedish central bank chief sees no deflation risk at the moment - TT
RE
02:30aEgypt non-oil private sector contracts faster as virus hits - PMI
RE
02:29aSaudi non-oil private sector hits decade-low on coronavirus - PMI
RE
02:27aCoronavirus hits already sluggish UAE non-oil private sector in March - PMI
RE
12:36aAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Industry supports the need for changes to be made to the Fair Work Act to facilitate the JobKeeper scheme
PU
12:23aPetroVietnam says first-quarter net profit likely halved to $188.5 million
RE
04/04How the coronavirus job cuts played out by sector and demographics
RE
04/04OPEC+ MEETING DELAYED AS SAUDI ARABIA AND RUSSIA ROW OVER OIL PRICE COLLAPSE : sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Accelerates Production of Experimental Coronavirus Drug
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : SINGLE PASSENGER FLIGHTS: The daily woes of airlines, and the crew still workin..
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : China's Luckin Coffee says business will continue amid financial fraud pro..
4THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Canada's Big Six banks cut credit card interest rates to ease ..
5LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : APRIL DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group