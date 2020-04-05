PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Occasion of the Palestinian Child Day, 05/04/2020.

H.E. Dr. Awad, highlights the Palestinian children's situation on the Occasion of the Palestinian Child Day, 05/04/2020.

H.E. Dr. Ola Awad, President of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics "PCBS",on Sunday 04/04/2020, highlighted the Palestinian children's situation on the Occasion of the Palestinian Child Day, 05/04/2020:

The Palestinians celebrate the Palestinian Child Day on the fifth of April each year. Those children who are the builders of the country and its greatest resource.

Almost half of the Palestinian society are children (under 18 years)

Estimated number of children (under 18 years) is

2.27 million in Palestine in mid 2020, with 1.16 males and 1.11 females. Children in Palestine comprise 45% of the total population (42% in the West Bank, and 48% in Gaza Strip).

Number of children by age group, region and

sex, mid 2020

Age group West Bank Gaza Strip Males Females Males Females 0-4 202,441 193,388 155,637 149,389 5-9 188,248 178,258 145,137 138,626 10-14 173,700 165,978 131,314 125,399 15-17 97,550 93,701 66,702 63,692 Total 661,939 631,325 498,790 477,106

One out of five registered marriage contracts are for females under 18 years

Data of registered marriages and divorce contracts 2018, indicated a decline in the percentage of early marriage for both males and females (under 18 years). The percentage of females (under 18 years) who got married during the year 2018 was around 20% of the total number of married females in the same year (19% in the West Bank and 21% in Gaza Strip); whereas the percentage of 2010 was 24%.

Moreover, the percentage of males (under 18 years) who got married during 2018 was around 1% of the total number of married males during the same year; whereas the percentage was about