PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Balance of Payments , Fourth Quarter, 2019

03/29/2020 | 03:33am EDT

ينيطسلفلا ءاصحلإل يسكرملا زاهجلا Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Deficit in Current Account is USD 413 Million

of the Palestinian Balance of Payments - Fourth Quarter 2019

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) and the Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA) announced the preliminary results of the Palestinian Balance of Payments (BoP) for the fourth quarter of 2019 under the joint issuance cycle for the Palestinian Balance of Payments (BoP). It should be noted that the data excludes those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israel occupation in 1967.

An incessant deficit in the Current Account (goods, services, income, current transfers) which totaled USD 413 million. This deficit in current account mainly triggered by the deficit of the Trade Balance of Goods, which reached USD 1,315 million, as well as the deficit in Services Balance, which amounted to USD 242 million.

The surplus in Income Account (compensations of employees and investments income) amounted to USD 685 million. This surplus was due to compensations of the employees working in Israel, which reached USD 639 million. As for the received investments income, it amounted to USD 76 million; and was mainly caused by the income received on the portfolio investments abroad, in addition to the interest received on the Palestinian deposits in banks abroad.

The Current Transfers achieved a surplus value amounted to USD 459 million with a decrease of 15% compared to the previous quarter. The total transfers from abroad amounted to USD 542 million, of which 21% were the transfers to the government sector (with a decrease of 37% compared to the previous quarter), while the percentage of the transfers to other sectors reached 79%. The donors' current transfers constituted 21% of total transfers from abroad.

The preliminary results showed a surplus value for the Capital and Financial Account amounted to USD 549 million, the surplus in the Capital and Financial Account was mainly caused by the surplus in Financial Account which amounted to USD 444 million. There was an increase in the reserve assets at PMA amounted to USD 56 million, compared to an increase of USD 5 million in the previous quarter.

It is worth mentioning that the Balance of Payments (BoP) is used to determine the economic position of a country compared to other countries worldwide, and to calculate the size of its external debt. This data enables researchers and decision makers to devise informed economic policies and development plans to improve their external balance to guarantee the stability of the state and sustain the economic growth. BoP data was prepared according to the latest international recommendations taking into account the specificity of the Palestinian situation.

For further details, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Or

Palestine Monetary Authority

P.O. Box 1647, Ramallah- Palestine.

P.O. Box 452, Ramallah and Al Bireh-

Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Tel: (972/970) 2 2415250

Fax: (972/970) 2 2982710

Fax: (972/970) 2 2409922

Toll free: 1800300300

Email: diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Email: Info@pma.ps

Website: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Website: http://www. pma.ps

Issued on: 29/03/2020

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 29 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2020 07:32:02 UTC
