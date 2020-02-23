PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods of December ,12/2019

Log in
02/23/2020 | 03:59am EST

Palestine

Palestinian Central BureauIssued on: 23/02/2020 of Statistics

An increase in Exports on Registered* Goods in December, 2019 by 71% compared to November, 2019

Exports in Goods

Exports increased in December, 2019 by 17% compared to November, 2019. It also increased by 10% compared to December, 2018 and reached USD 110.6 Million.

Exports to Israel increased in December, 2019 by 22% compared to November, 2019 and it represented 83% of total exports in December, 2019.

On the other hand, exports to other countries decreased by 1% during the same period compared to November, 2019 and reached USD 18.9 Million.

Imports in Goods

Imports increased in December, 2019 by 8% compared to November, 2019. It also increased by 3% compared to December, 2018 and reached USD 509.9 Million.

Imports from Israel increased by 10% in December, 2019 compared to November, 2019 and it represented 56% of total imports in December, 2019.

At the same time, imports from other countries increased by 6% compared to November, 2019.

600

Exports and Imports of December 2010-2019

509.9

USD

500

Million

400

349.1

300

in

Value

200

110.6

100

64.5

0

Dec-10

Dec-11

Dec-12

Dec-13

Dec-14

Dec-15

Dec-16

Dec-17

Dec-18

Dec-19

Imports

Exports

Trade Balance on Registered Goods

The trade balance which represents the difference between exports and imports showed an increase in trade deficit by 6% in December, 2019 compared to November, 2019. It also increased by 1% compared to December, 2018 and reached USD 399.3 Million.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1811311311

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

(*): Includes actual data received from official sources.

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 23 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 08:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
