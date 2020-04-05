Log in
PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Union of Arab Statisticians and in coordination with the PCBS has decided to cancel the 7th International Conference of Union of Arab Statisticians

04/05/2020 | 01:11pm EDT

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS)

Important Announcement

The Union of Arab Statisticians and in coordination with the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) has decided to cancel the 7th International Conference of Union of Arab Statisticians, that was to be held in July 2020, in the State of Palestine, due to coronavirus outbreak .

.Thank you for your kind cooperation and understanding

Best Regards

PCBS

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 05 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2020 17:10:02 UTC
