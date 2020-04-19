PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : Wholesale Price Index,during First Quarter 2020

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics continues to work on data collection and production of Palestinian Wholesale Price Index in light COVID-19 (CORONA VIRUS) pandemic
Increase in the Wholesale Price1 Index (WPI) During the First Quarter of 2020
The overall WPI in Palestine with its base year (2007 = 100) reached 124.77 in the First quarter 2020, which indicates an increase of 0.68% compared with the Fourth quarter 2019.
WPI for local products (2007 = 100) reached
129.61 in the First quarter 2020, which indicates an increase of 1.59% compared with the Fourth quarter 2019.
WPI for imported products (2007 = 100) reached 120.47 in the First quarter 2020, which indicates a decrease of 0.55% compared with the Fourth quarter 2019.
WPI for the first Quarter of 2020 increased due
to the increase in the activities of Agriculture
emergency plan, the completion of data collection process is as follows:
|
Region
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Percentage
|
|
Collected
|
Non-Collected
|
of Collected
|
|
Outlets
|
Outlets
|
Outlets
|
Palestine
|
310
|
120
|
72%
|
|
|
|
3. The number of price observations collected to compile the Palestinian Wholesale Price index is 3,543 price observations; where 76% was collected in the first quarter
2020. Hence, the observations collected are as follows:
|
Region
|
Number of
|
Estimated
|
Percentage
|
|
Actual
|
Number of
|
of Actual
|
|
Collected
|
Observations
|
Collected
|
|
Observations
|
|
Observation
|
Palestine
|
2,681
|
862
|
76%
|
|
|
|
International recommendations were followed in estimating the missing data, which are mentioned in Price Index guide. Moreover, the (Group Relative Method) is one of the best methods used to estimate the missing data, which is the process of estimating the prices based on the change in the prices of the remaining sources for the same category. Accordingly and in case of the closure of an entire source on a temporary basis, all the prices of that source are estimated based on the change in the prices of the sources that share the same items which are collected from that source.
The estimate is also used at the (Next Level Up in Aggregation) in case of the disappearance of the index for a whole sub-group or a higher group reaching up to the major groups that constitute the index.