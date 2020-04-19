PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : Wholesale Price Index,during First Quarter 2020

Log in
Wholesale Price Index,during First Quarter 2020

04/19/2020 | 06:56am EDT

Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published in: 19/04/2020

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics continues to work on data collection and production of Palestinian Wholesale Price Index in light COVID-19 (CORONA VIRUS) pandemic

Increase in the Wholesale Price1 Index (WPI) During the First Quarter of 2020

The overall WPI in Palestine with its base year (2007 = 100) reached 124.77 in the First quarter 2020, which indicates an increase of 0.68% compared with the Fourth quarter 2019.

WPI for local products (2007 = 100) reached

129.61 in the First quarter 2020, which indicates an increase of 1.59% compared with the Fourth quarter 2019.

WPI for imported products (2007 = 100) reached 120.47 in the First quarter 2020, which indicates a decrease of 0.55% compared with the Fourth quarter 2019.

WPI for the first Quarter of 2020 increased due

to the increase in the activities of Agriculture

emergency plan, the completion of data collection process is as follows:

Region

Number of

Number of

Percentage

Collected

Non-Collected

of Collected

Outlets

Outlets

Outlets

Palestine

310

120

72%

3. The number of price observations collected to compile the Palestinian Wholesale Price index is 3,543 price observations; where 76% was collected in the first quarter

2020. Hence, the observations collected are as follows:

Region

Number of

Estimated

Percentage

Actual

Number of

of Actual

Collected

Observations

Collected

Observations

Observation

Palestine

2,681

862

76%

  1. International recommendations were followed in estimating the missing data, which are mentioned in Price Index guide. Moreover, the (Group Relative Method) is one of the best methods used to estimate the missing data, which is the process of estimating the prices based on the change in the prices of the remaining sources for the same category. Accordingly and in case of the closure of an entire source on a temporary basis, all the prices of that source are estimated based on the change in the prices of the sources that share the same items which are collected from that source.
  2. The estimate is also used at the (Next Level Up in Aggregation) in case of the disappearance of the index for a whole sub-group or a higher group reaching up to the major groups that constitute the index.

by 1.80%, and the activities of Manufacturing

by 0.22%, while the activities of Fishing decreased by 11.35%, and the activities of

Mining & Quarrying decreased by 1.44%.

Notice for Users:

  1. As a result of CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) outbreak, and the implemented measures to limit its spread, the data collection process for Wholesale Price Index has been replaced with data collection via phone and websites for all sale outlets in all of the Palestinian Governorates instead of collecting data face to face from the field.
  2. The number of sale outlets, from which Wholesale Prices are collected in Palestine, reached 430 outlets in the first quarter 2020. Thus and in light of the temporary closure of many outlets due to applying the Palestinian

1 The resale (sale without transformation) of new and used goods to retailers, industrial, commercial, institutional or professional users, to other wholesalers, or to those acting as agents or brokers in buying merchandise for, or selling merchandise to such persons or companies. The wholesale price includes VAT and any transport charges.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300 E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps Web-Site:http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 19 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2020 10:55:11 UTC
