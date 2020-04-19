PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : Wholesale Price Index,during First Quarter 2020

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics continues to work on data collection and production of Palestinian Wholesale Price Index in light COVID-19 (CORONA VIRUS) pandemic

Increase in the Wholesale Price1 Index (WPI) During the First Quarter of 2020

The overall WPI in Palestine with its base year (2007 = 100) reached 124.77 in the First quarter 2020, which indicates an increase of 0.68% compared with the Fourth quarter 2019.

WPI for local products (2007 = 100) reached

129.61 in the First quarter 2020, which indicates an increase of 1.59% compared with the Fourth quarter 2019.

WPI for imported products (2007 = 100) reached 120.47 in the First quarter 2020, which indicates a decrease of 0.55% compared with the Fourth quarter 2019.

WPI for the first Quarter of 2020 increased due

to the increase in the activities of Agriculture