PCBS: The Labour Force Survey Results, 2019

was 22.8 day in West Bank and 22.7 day in Gaza Strip.
133 thousand employed in Israel and Israeli settlements in 2019
The number of employed in Israel and Israeli settlements was about 133 thousand in 2019, and the largest share of those 71% had a permit, and 20% worked without any permit, while who had an Israeli identity card or foreign passport about 9%.
The number of employed in Israeli settlements was 23 thousand in 2019 compared with 22 thousand in 2018.
The construction sector registered the highest employment rate in Israel and Israeli settlements, which was 64% of the total Palestinian employment in Israel and Israeli settlements.
The average daily wage for the wage employees in Israel and Israeli settlements increased between 2018 and 2019 by 11 NIS, to reached 254 NIS.
7 out of 10 of employed are wage employees
71% of employed are wage employees, 25% are self- employed and employers, while 4% are unpaid family members.
About half of the wage employees in the private sector hired without any contract
48% of wage employees in the private sector hired without any contract, and 29% of wage employees contribute to a pension fund. In contrast, less than half of wage employees women (48%) have paid maternity leave.
30% of wage employees in the private sector received less than the minimum wage (1,450 NIS) in Palestine
There had a decreased in the wage employees in the private sector received less than the minimum wage in the West Bank from 12% to 10% between 2018 and 2019, while the percentage in Gaza Strip increased from 72% to 80% during the same period.
The gap in the minimum monthly wage rate remains high between the West Bank and Gaza Strip; 660 NIS in Gaza Strip compared with 1,038 NIS in the West Bank.
High percentage of child labour in the West Bank than in Gaza Strip
3% of children aged (10-17 years) were employed; 4% in the West Bank and 1% in Gaza Strip.
