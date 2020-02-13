PCBS: The Labour Force Survey Results, 2019

Using the latest Revised ILO standards ICLS 19th, the number of unemployed was 343,800 in 2019, distributed as 215,100 in Gaza Strip and 128,700 in the West Bank. The unemployment rate in Gaza Strip was 45% compared with 15% in the West Bank, while the unemployment rate for males in Palestine was 21% compared with 41% for females.

25% was the unemployment rate among labour force participants in Palestine in 2019, total labour underutilization was 33%.

Bethlehem Governorate registered the highest unemployment rate in the West Bank while Deir Al-Balah was the highest in Gaza Strip.

Gaza Strip Dier Al-Balah Governorate registered the highest unemployment rate about 52% followed by Khan Yunis about 49% while the lowest registered in Gaza governorate about 41%.

Unemployment rate was the highest among youth graduates

52% is the unemployment rate of youth graduates (19-29) years who hold associate diploma certificate and above, 68% for females compared with 35% for males.

A large gap in the labour force participation rate between males and females

About 7 out of 10 of males are participated in the labor force, compared with about 2 out of 10 of females.

There is an increased in the participation rate of females between Gaza Strip and the West Bank, where the percentages were 19% in Gaza Strip and 17% in the West Bank.

The number of entrants into the labour market in 2019 was about 61 thousand, 32 thousand individuals of them in the West Bank and 29 thousand individuals in Gaza Strip

The number of employed in the local market increased between 2018 and 2019

The number of the employed in the local market increased from 827 thousand in 2018 to 877 thousand in 2019, which it increased in the West Bank by 8%, and in Gaza Strip increased by 3% for the same period.