PCBS:The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods of March,03/2020

05/21/2020 | 04:19am EDT

Palestine

Palestinian Central BureauIssued on: 21/05/2020 of Statistics

The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian

Registered External Trade In Goods of

March,03/2020

In parallel with the beginning of the impact of COVID - 19 pandemic during March 2020 in Palestine and the world: Foreign trade witnessed a decrease in the registered exports of goods* by 17% compared to the previous month, and a decline by 29% compared to the corresponding month in 2019.

Exports in Goods

Exports decreased in March, 2020 by 17% compared to February, 2020. It also decreased by 29% compared to March, 2019 and reached USD 66.3 Million.

Exports to Israel decreased in March, 2020 by 17% compared to February, 2020 and it represented 82% of total exports in March, 2020.

At the same time, exports to other countries decreased by 14% during the same period compared to February, 2020 and reached USD 11.9 Million

Imports in Goods

Imports decreased in March, 2020 by 5% compared to February, 2020. It also decreased by 12% compared to March, 2019 and reached USD 401.6 Million.

Imports from Israel decreased by 9% in March, 2020 compared to February, 2020 and it represented 53% of total imports in March, 2020.

On the other hand, imports from other countries increased by 1% compared to February, 2020.

Trade Balance on Registered Goods

The trade balance which represents the difference between exports and imports showed a decrease in trade deficit by 2% in March, 2020 compared to February, 2020. It also decreased by 8% compared to March, 2019 and reached USD 335.3 Million

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

(*): Includes actual data received from official sources.

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
