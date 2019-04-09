PCCA : Names Cathy Hance the 2019 Evelyn Timmons Advocacy Award Recipient

PCCA has named Cathy Hance, RPh, co-owner of Compound Care Rx Plus in
Louisville, Kentucky, as the recipient of the 2019 Evelyn Timmons
Advocacy Award. The prestigious award pays tribute to Evelyn Timmons,
RPh, a pioneer in the compounding industry, by honoring a passionate,
committed and tenacious female compounding pharmacist who is advancing
the compounding pharmacy industry in her community and as a profession.
The award was presented on Tuesday, April 9 during PCCA’s 2019 ACT
Legislative Conference.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409006015/en/
Cathy Hance, RPh, co-owner of Compound Care Rx Plus in Louisville, Kentucky, is the 2019 recipient of the PCCA Evelyn Timmons Advocacy Award, recognizing her work in advancing the compounding pharmacy industry in her community. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nominations were submitted by pharmacy professionals and colleagues from
around the country. To be considered for the award, the female
compounder must exhibit the following:
-
Demonstrates selfless advocacy locally and nationally on behalf of all
compounding pharmacists
-
Fosters a successful and growing practice
-
Has been a PCCA member pharmacist and owner for at least five (5) years
-
Demonstrates commitment to patient well-being in her practice
-
Embraces learning and education
“Cathy Hance truly shares the passion of Evelyn Timmons and is well
deserving of this honor,” said PCCA President Jim Smith. “Cathy and her
co-owner sister, Anne Marie Megibben, RPh, are second-generation
pharmacists, who are well known and respected in the medical community
they serve. Anne Marie’s commitment to running the daily pharmacy
operations allows Cathy the opportunity to regularly attend national and
local meetings to protect the profession of pharmacy compounding.”
Hance, who was chosen from among 10 finalists, has more than 30 years of
experience as a pharmacist and more than 12 years of experience in
compounding and pharmacy ownership. A graduate of the University of
Kentucky College of Pharmacy, she and her sister learned to be the
pharmacists they are today by watching their father run his own
independent pharmacy for many years. The sisters opened Compound Care Rx
Plus in 2008, specializing in many areas of compounding, including: male
and female hormone replacement, pain management, ophthalmology,
dermatology, pediatrics, dental and veterinary. They also offer private
consultations for bio-identical hormone replacement therapy and
lifestyle and wellness.
Some of Hance’s advocacy efforts on behalf of her community and the
compounding industry include:
-
Regularly attending PCCA’s annual ACT Legislative Conferences and the
International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists’ annual Compounders
on Capitol Hill events to promote compounding at the federal level
-
Holding a constant presence at Kentucky State Board of Pharmacy
meetings
-
Hosting members of Congress at her pharmacy and securing their support
for compounding
-
Continually enhancing her knowledge about pharmacy compounding and
sharing this knowledge with her pharmacy colleagues, patients and
medical community
Established a year after her death in 2011, this annual advocacy award
pays tribute to Evelyn Timmons, RPh - a pioneer and a nationally
renowned figure in the use of bio-identical hormones for women, as well
as a long-standing advocate of pharmacy compounding. As one of the first
female pharmacists in Arizona, she received numerous national awards
during her career. Timmons was the first woman president of the American
College of Apothecaries (ACA), and was among the first full fellows of
the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists (IACP).
ABOUT PCCA
PCCA helps pharmacists and prescribers create personalized medicine that
makes a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for
independent compounding pharmacists, PCCA provides high-quality
products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members
throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries
around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA
has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 38 years. Learn more at www.pccarx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409006015/en/