PCCA : Names Cathy Hance the 2019 Evelyn Timmons Advocacy Award Recipient

PCCA has named Cathy Hance, RPh, co-owner of Compound Care Rx Plus in Louisville, Kentucky, as the recipient of the 2019 Evelyn Timmons Advocacy Award. The prestigious award pays tribute to Evelyn Timmons, RPh, a pioneer in the compounding industry, by honoring a passionate, committed and tenacious female compounding pharmacist who is advancing the compounding pharmacy industry in her community and as a profession. The award was presented on Tuesday, April 9 during PCCA’s 2019 ACT Legislative Conference.

Cathy Hance, RPh, co-owner of Compound Care Rx Plus in Louisville, Kentucky, is the 2019 recipient of the PCCA Evelyn Timmons Advocacy Award, recognizing her work in advancing the compounding pharmacy industry in her community.

Nominations were submitted by pharmacy professionals and colleagues from around the country. To be considered for the award, the female compounder must exhibit the following:

Demonstrates selfless advocacy locally and nationally on behalf of all compounding pharmacists

Fosters a successful and growing practice

Has been a PCCA member pharmacist and owner for at least five (5) years

Demonstrates commitment to patient well-being in her practice

Embraces learning and education

“Cathy Hance truly shares the passion of Evelyn Timmons and is well deserving of this honor,” said PCCA President Jim Smith. “Cathy and her co-owner sister, Anne Marie Megibben, RPh, are second-generation pharmacists, who are well known and respected in the medical community they serve. Anne Marie’s commitment to running the daily pharmacy operations allows Cathy the opportunity to regularly attend national and local meetings to protect the profession of pharmacy compounding.”

Hance, who was chosen from among 10 finalists, has more than 30 years of experience as a pharmacist and more than 12 years of experience in compounding and pharmacy ownership. A graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, she and her sister learned to be the pharmacists they are today by watching their father run his own independent pharmacy for many years. The sisters opened Compound Care Rx Plus in 2008, specializing in many areas of compounding, including: male and female hormone replacement, pain management, ophthalmology, dermatology, pediatrics, dental and veterinary. They also offer private consultations for bio-identical hormone replacement therapy and lifestyle and wellness.

Some of Hance’s advocacy efforts on behalf of her community and the compounding industry include:

Regularly attending PCCA’s annual ACT Legislative Conferences and the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists’ annual Compounders on Capitol Hill events to promote compounding at the federal level

Holding a constant presence at Kentucky State Board of Pharmacy meetings

Hosting members of Congress at her pharmacy and securing their support for compounding

Continually enhancing her knowledge about pharmacy compounding and sharing this knowledge with her pharmacy colleagues, patients and medical community

Established a year after her death in 2011, this annual advocacy award pays tribute to Evelyn Timmons, RPh - a pioneer and a nationally renowned figure in the use of bio-identical hormones for women, as well as a long-standing advocate of pharmacy compounding. As one of the first female pharmacists in Arizona, she received numerous national awards during her career. Timmons was the first woman president of the American College of Apothecaries (ACA), and was among the first full fellows of the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists (IACP).

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA helps pharmacists and prescribers create personalized medicine that makes a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacists, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 38 years. Learn more at www.pccarx.com.

