PCCA : Partners with FlackTek to Become the Exclusive Distributor of Advanced Mixing Machines for Compounding Pharmacies

06/04/2020 | 12:09pm EDT

FlackTek SpeedMixers enable compounding pharmacies to prepare customized medications with greater consistency, efficiency and speed.

PCCA, a Houston-based, FDA-registered supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients and technical consulting to pharmacies, health care institutions and outsourcing facilities, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with FlackTek, a provider of advanced mixing machines for a wide range of industries. This partnership brings together the leaders in pharmacy compounding and laboratory mixing technology, and establishes PCCA as the sole distributor of FlackTek’s SpeedMixer machines in the pharmacy industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200604005627/en/

PCCA is the exclusive distributor of FlackTek’s SpeedMixer machines in the pharmacy industry. SpeedMixers enable compounding pharmacies to prepare customized medications with greater consistency, efficiency and speed. (Photo: Business Wire)

PCCA is the exclusive distributor of FlackTek’s SpeedMixer machines in the pharmacy industry. SpeedMixers enable compounding pharmacies to prepare customized medications with greater consistency, efficiency and speed. (Photo: Business Wire)

“In this partnership, we are bringing together the core strengths of two companies: formulation expertise and mixing expertise,” said PCCA Director of Research and Development Daniel Banov, RPh, MS. “We strive to provide compounding pharmacies with innovative and efficient ways to make high quality compounded medications for their patients. The FlackTek SpeedMixer modernizes and improves the way pharmacists prepare compounds by delivering consistent, reproducible results while reducing exposure to chemicals, decreasing material loss, eliminating bubbles and requiring no cleanup.”

The FlackTek SpeedMixer is a bladeless mixing system that uses a dual, asymmetric centrifuge. It works by spinning a high-speed mixing arm in one direction while the mixing container rotates in the opposite direction. This combination of forces enables incredibly fast mixing and helps remove air from the mixed materials, yet the machine’s precision construction ensures its quiet operation. The SpeedMixer allows compounding pharmacies, which produce customized medicine for individual patients, to prepare compounded medications by mixing a variety of different materials with high levels of consistency and efficiency. To support compounding pharmacies, PCCA has and will continue to develop formulations that use the FlackTek SpeedMixer in compounding medications.

“The SpeedMixer is used in over 40 different market segments — ranging from aerospace to cosmetics and electronics to high-energetics to pharmaceuticals,” said FlackTek’s Matthew Gross. “PCCA’s world-leading compounding pharmacy formulation expertise, combined with FlackTek's technology, desire and ability to solve mixing problems, will allow new ground-breaking standards for process and product repeatability to be created. Ultimately this partnership leads to higher quality medications and safer workplace standards for our compounding pharmacy customers.”

ABOUT FLACKTEK

Established in 1996, and located in Landrum, South Carolina, FlackTek offers complete mixing solutions, including SpeedMixers, training, technical service, supplies and accessories, and customer support to various industries. Learn more at speedmixer.com.

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA helps pharmacists and prescribers create personalized medicine that makes a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacists and hospital systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,500 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 39 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.


© Business Wire 2020
