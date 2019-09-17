Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PCCA Plains Cotton Cooperative Association : Announces Year-End Cash Distributions of $21.59 Million to its Grower-Owners September 17, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

LUBBOCK, TX - (Sept. 17, 2019) - Today at its 66th Annual Meeting, Lubbock-based Plains Cotton Cooperative Association announced fiscal year-end further cash distribution to its grower-owners totaling $21.59 million. The distribution, to be completed this month, consists of $9.16 million in cash dividends and $12.43 million in stock retirements and base capital plan retirements. As of June 30, 2019, PCCA's Warehouse Division had received 1,442,337 bales, one of the division's top five largest crops in its history. PCCA President and CEO Kevin Brinkley reported the co-op's achievements were made despite difficult challenges during the fiscal year.

'This past season was full of challenges for our marketing team,' Brinkley said. 'Significant difficulties were developing even before the marketing year began as exceptional drought and a rapidly escalating trade war combined to create an unprecedented level of uncertainty in the cotton market. We are coming to terms with the fact that China, which uses one of every three bales in the world, may no longer be a reliable market for U.S. cotton; therefore, we are adapting our business and risks models to this new era along with continuing to develop new marketing solutions for the future.' Brinkley also reported that PCCA has worked hard throughout the year to accomplish the co-op's mission.

'Our mission is to ensure the long-term profitability of our grower-owners through value-added marketing programs and through services to their gins,' Brinkley said. 'To that end, we mapped out a number of initiatives that would help us accomplish our mission. Those initiatives focused on enhanced marketing methods, better communications and strengthened relationships with the individuals that own this cooperative and the people who work for it. I am pleased to report that significant progress has occurred on many of these efforts.'

In other business during the annual meeting, PCCA grower-owners re-elected directors Kody Carson, District 2; Dean Vardeman, District 6; and Dahlen Hancock, District 7. Clint Abernathy was elected director from District 1 to replace retiring director Robert Robbins.

Founded in 1953, PCCA is a marketing cooperative owned by farmers in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and New Mexico dedicated to supplying sustainably-grown, high-quality cotton fiber around the world. In addition to cotton marketing based in Lubbock, Texas, PCCA also owns cotton warehouse facilities in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas and develops and offers software programs and networks to local co-op gins that help add value to their grower-owners' cotton.

Back

Disclaimer

PCCA - Plains Cotton Cooperative Association published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 21:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:12pHouse panel asks Boeing CEO to testify Oct. 30 on 737 MAX
RE
06:08pSaudi Arabia to restore oil output fully by end of September - energy minister
RE
06:07pUFCW UNITED FOOD AND COMMERCIAL WORKERS INTERNAT : Women's Network Childcare Grant 2019
PU
06:01pBoE governor appointment to be delayed until after forthcoming election - FT
RE
05:59pGreen QE would seriously distort markets - ECB's Villeroy
RE
05:54pFedEx, smarting from Amazon breakup and trade war, warns on profit
RE
05:54pStock History Makes Case for Limited Rate Cuts -- Update
DJ
05:51pFed Steps Into Repo Market to Control Soaring Rates--5th Update
DJ
05:47pAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : OVO Energy Pty Ltd - application for gas retailer authorisation- request for submissions
PU
05:42pPCCA PLAINS COTTON COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION : Announces Year-End Cash Distributions of $21.59 Million to its Grower-Owners September 17, 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : invests $391 million in its Texas truck assembly plant
2STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC : STURM RUGER MPANY : Team Ruger Captain Doug Koenig Wins European Bianchi Cup
3STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. : STEEL DYNAMICS : Provides Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Guidance
4BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : Filed a Form 8-K
5Saudi Arabia to restore oil output fully by end of September - energy minister

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group