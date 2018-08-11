PCG AUGUST 13 DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds PG&E Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PCG
0
08/11/2018 | 07:01pm CEST
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from April 29, 2015 through June 8, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important August 13, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for PG&E investors under the federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (2) consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; (3) PG&E’s electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about PG&E’s business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.