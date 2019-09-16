Log in
PCG Advisory CEO Jeff Ramson to Participate on “Uplisting Strategies and Considerations” Panel at 2019 Fall Investor Summit

09/16/2019 | 02:19pm EDT

Panel being held on Monday, September 16th at 5:00pm ET

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- PCG Advisory Inc., a leading New York City-based investor relations and digital strategies firm, today announced that Jeff Ramson, CEO, will participate on a panel at the 2019 Spring Investor Summit being held on September 16-17, 2019 at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York City. PCG is a co-sponsor of the Conference.

The panel, “Uplisting Strategies and Considerations”, will take place on Monday, September 16th at 5:00pm ET. Other panelists in addition to Mr. Ramson include Joseph Oltmanns, Senior Vice President, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group, Alfred Blair Blaikie, Producer, The Money Channel NYC, and Ariel Imas, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SABR Capital Management.

“There are many considerations and requirements to meet in order to qualify for uplisting to a national exchange, a goal of many small- and micro-cap companies.  It’s also important to understand how to navigate the increasingly complex capital markets. I look forward to this discussion as my fellow panelists and I represent different perspectives on this important corporate milestone,” said Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory.

For more information on The Fall Investor Summit (formally The MicroCap Conference), go to:  https://microcapconf.com/

About PCG Advisory Inc.

Founded in 2008, PCG Advisory is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic advisory services that encompass investor and stakeholder relations, capital markets navigation, corporate communications and social media management for emerging growth companies. The team at PCG has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain technology and works with innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. As an aggregation, distribution, and engagement platform, PCG reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders in its proprietary and extensive distribution network, and through the use of unique digital marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, go to: www.pcgadvisory.com

Contact:

Stephanie Prince

Managing Director, IR & Communications

O: (646) 762-4518

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
