PCG Advisory Hosts Crypto Thought Leader & Celsius Networks Founder Alex Mashinsky on DigitalSecurities.com





Exclusive 3-Part Video Interview Discusses Wide Range of Crypto Subjects

New York, NY, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hosted by PCG Advisory Inc. CEO Jeff Ramson, DigitalSecurities.com announces the release of an exclusive three-part video interview with Alex Mashinsky, the Founder and CEO of Celsius Networks, a decentralized lending and borrowing platform disrupting the banking system, and a well-known Venture Investor, Serial Entrepreneur and Technology Innovator. Over the years Mashinsky has raised over $1 billion for seven entrepreneurial ventures and has had many successful exits.

In the three-part interview Mashinsky discusses his views on the evolving crypto market, the JP Morgan stable coin, and the foundation, or anchor, that he believes Bitcoin provides. His comments on non-fungible tokens, or NFT’s, are especially interesting. He sees development of this market unlocking enormous wealth by enabling liquidity of historically illiquid assets.

Mashinsky also discusses how Celsius is disrupting the banking market through its platform that offers banking services in conjunction with cryptocurrencies. In March 2018 Celsius Networks completed one of the few successful ICO’s and the Company has been growing rapidly since. Celsius now has over $630 million in coin loans outstanding through its platform that provides users a way to borrow, deposit and earn interest with cryptocurrency, all actions that are not available at traditional banks. The Celsius token is expected to begin trading on a major coin exchange within several months.

About DigitalSecurities.com

Digitalsecurities.com is a comprehensive resource for those seeking unbiased information on digital securities, cryptocurrencies, and the companies on the frontier of blockchain technologies. Fusing investor-focused perspectives with cutting-edge data, this multimedia website delivers the latest news, events, videos and educational intelligence necessary to help readers navigate the complex digital securities market. Curated by a team of subject-matter experts, the site features exclusive interviews with business trailblazers, thought leaders, and companies offering insight on how to break into the digital asset marketplace. For more information, go to www.digitalsecurities.com

About PCG Advisory Inc.

Founded in 2008, PCG Advisory is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic advisory services that encompass investor and stakeholder relations, capital markets navigation, corporate communications and social media management for emerging growth companies. The team at PCG has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain technology and works with innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. As an aggregation, distribution and engagement platform, PCG reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders in its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique digital marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, go to www.pcgadvisory.com

