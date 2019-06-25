PCG Advisory Launches New Corporate Website at PCGAdvisory.com





New Website Offers More Comprehensive Understanding of PCG’s Value Proposition and Overall Client Benefits

New York City, NY, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- PCG Advisory, Inc., a leading investor relations, strategic communications and cutting-edge digital marketing firm, today announced the launch of its new redesigned website, PCGadvisory.com.

This stylish new website offers easy access to essential information and other features while offering a more comprehensive understanding of PCG’s value proposition and overall client benefits. As PCG Advisory continues to grow and influence the new age of investor relations, this redesign communicates its streamlined mission that merges traditional tactics with revolutionary digital strategies to reach investors and help companies grow their influence and mind share.

On the new website, PCG places its innovative client offerings center stage. From investor relations strategies that increase investor awareness, company visibility, and management credibility to corporate advisory guidance and solutions that can shape strategic growth for both public and private companies, PCG has the right team and technology to cultivate investor audiences. The website also highlights PCG’s specialization in digital media marketing strategies that help companies reach potential investors on key social and professional media platforms.

“In today’s fast-paced business economy, it’s incredibly important to portray our company accurately and effectively in the online space, especially as we continue to expand our client services and offerings,” said PCG Advisory’s CEO Jeff Ramson. “The redesign of the website is extremely exciting as PCG Advisory can create organic growth for our clients and investors alike, with the development of new in-house services like PCG Productions video and media offerings.”

Perhaps the latest and most exciting development is PCG Productions, an in-house studio that will be regularly producing and posting client videos, including the innovative new series, CEO3in60, where global CEOs explain why investors should consider their company as a future investment. This site will also be regularly updated with PCG Team videos offering advice on investor relations best practices and strategies for success.

For those interested in learning more about PCG Advisory’s wide range of services and consulting options, visit the new website and keep a look out for upcoming new CEO and PCG Team videos that will help microcap and private companies increase their credibility and market visibility.

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain technology companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community.

PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, go to www.pcgadvisory.com

