Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PCI Biotech: Capital increase registered and listing of new shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 04:54am EST

Oslo, Norway, 25 February 2019. Reference is made to the previous announcements by PCI Biotech Holding ASA ("PCI Biotech" or the "Company") in respect of the issuance of 61,000 new shares following exercise of employee share options in the Company.

The share capital increase resolved by the Board of Directors following the share option exercise on 20 February 2019, has now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, and the capital increase has thus been completed.

The Company's new share capital is NOK 111,677,670 divided by 37,225,890 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 3.00 and each giving one vote at the Company's general meeting.

The new shares issued following the option exercise will be tradable when they have been registered on the VPS accounts of the subscribers; such registration is expected to be executed on or about 25 February 2019.

Contact information:
Ronny Skuggedal, CFO, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 9400 5757
For more information visit: www.pcibiotech.com
Contact information: PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, Oslo, NO-0379 Norway

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:11aBaekkun Dredging, Certified as an Inno-Biz Enterprise by Korean Government, Expanding Export Market with Eco-friendly Amphibious Dredgers
BU
05:10aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : US-China battle over Huawei comes to head at tech show
AQ
05:10aENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Announces RADIO.COM to Add Premium Audio Content From Cox Radio and Bonneville via New Partnerships - Communications
AQ
05:09aSTRONGPOINT ASA : Presentation of results 4th quarter 2018
AQ
05:09aSIMCORP A/S : – Share buyback program
AQ
05:09aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Apex Luxury Car Hire Ibiza announces addition to its premium fleet in 2019
AQ
05:09aUK and U.S. regulators build Brexit 'bridge' for derivatives
RE
05:07aFROM SENSOR TO BUSINESS VALUE : Bringing Intelligence to the Enterprise with SAP Leonardo IoT
PU
05:05aDON : and GENERIUM JSC sign term sheet to out-license co.don chondrosphere(R) to Russia
EQ
05:05aTHE NAGA GROUP AG : 'We combine Social Investing and Savings' - NAGA launches new proprietarily created 'Interest-CFD' with 2% p.a. performance and no fixed terms
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2COVESTRO : Covestro says 2019 EBITDA could halve as competition heats up
3TESLA : TESLA : Rising middle class may mean bright future for Tesla
4XIAOMI CORP : Huawei security row overshadows annual telecoms gathering
5BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.