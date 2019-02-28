Log in
PCI Biotech: Resignation of Chief Business Development Officer

02/28/2019 | 10:34am EST

Oslo (Norway), 28 February 2019 - PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a cancer focused biopharmaceutical company today announced that its Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), Gaël L’Hévéder has resigned and will leave PCI Biotech as per end of March 2019 to pursue other career opportunities.

“We regret Gaël’s departure but respect his decision,” says Per Walday, CEO of PCI Biotech: “Gaël has made a substantial contribution during his six years tenure with the company and has been instrumental in establishing the broad range of collaborations. We wish him the best of luck in his new endeavours.”

“It has been a terrific opportunity to work with PCI Biotech during such a transformative time in its development," says Gaël L’Hévéder. “I have great hopes for the continued success of the company and will follow its progress closely.  It has been a privilege to work with such a dedicated and competent team.”

The business development responsibilities will be shared between the management members in the interim.

About PCI Biotech         
PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI is applied to three distinct anticancer paradigms: fimaChem (enhancement of chemotherapeutics for localised treatment of cancer), fimaVacc (T-cell induction technology for therapeutic vaccination), and fimaNAc (nucleic acid therapeutics delivery).
Photochemical internalisation induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of a wide array of therapeutic modalities. The company’s lead fimaChem programme is about to initiate the RELEASE study, a pivotal clinical trial with the potential of accelerated / conditional marketing approval as a first-line treatment given the rare disease status and unmet medical need. fimaVacc applies a unique mode of action to enhance the essential cytotoxic effect of therapeutic cancer vaccines, which works in synergy with several other state-of-the-art vaccination technologies. fimaNAc utilises the endosomal release to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and siRNA therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

For more information visit: www.pcibiotech.com          
Contact information: PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo                
Ronny Skuggedal, CFO, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 9400 5757

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
