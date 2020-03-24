MARKHAM, ON, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PCI Geomatics, a world leading developer of remote sensing and photogrammetric software and systems, announced today the appointment of a new President and Chief Executive Officer, June McAlarey.

"PCI Geomatics continues to develop world leading technology to process and extract information from a myriad of satellite and aerial based platforms", said David McFadden, Chairman of the PCI Geomatics Board of Directors. "The company [PCI] is at an inflection point with many opportunities to bring its leading-edge capability to the right markets, at the right time. The appointment of Ms. McAlarey, an experienced software industry leader, will help to better position PCI Geomatics for success over the short, medium and long term", he added.

"The geospatial industry has been undergoing a transformation over the past 5 years, with rapid introduction of new technology, new platforms, and new business models. I look forward to leveraging the team at PCI Geomatics to better align the technology that's been developed with the rapid changes in the marketplace, to position the company for success.", said June McAlarey, President and CEO of PCI Geomatics.

Further information about PCI Geomatics can be found at www.pcigeomatics.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pci-geomatics-announces-new-leadership-301028292.html

SOURCE PCI Geomatics