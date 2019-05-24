Log in
PCI Pal : Awarded Best PCI Compliance Provider at CNP 2019

05/24/2019 | 08:03am EDT

Company earns industry recognition for its secure payment solutions for the third consecutive year

PCI Pal, the secure payments solution provider for contact centers, has again been recognized by the CNP 2019 Awards as Best PCI Compliance Provider by both judges and customers. This is the third consecutive year the company has been recognized by the CNP Awards for its dedication to ensuring PCI compliance for merchants.

“We’re delighted to be recognized by the CNP Awards again, and especially to have been chosen by our customers and peers,” said James Barham, CEO, PCI Pal. “We pride ourselves in safeguarding the reputation of local and global brands that engage with customers by phone, and this award provides validation for the hard work of the entire team.”

PCI Pal was also recognized for the second consecutive year at the PCI London Awards for Excellence, as well as the Card and Payments Awards and the Credit and Collections Technology Awards for its work with customers. It was also recertified and awarded PCI DSS c3.2.1 certification for the seventh consecutive year, the most stringent information security standard required by leading credit card providers.

Barham continues, “The difference in our contact center solutions is that they are made by contact center people. We have designed our technology with that in mind, ensuring security and compliance while empowering our customers to maintain the highest levels of customer experience.”

For more information visit https://www.pcipal.com/us/

ABOUT PCI PAL:

PCI Pal is a specialist provider of secure payment solutions for contact centers and businesses taking Cardholder Not Present (CNP) payments. PCI Pal’s globally accessible cloud platform empowers organizations to take payments securely without bringing their environments into scope of PCI DSS and other card payment data security rules and regulations.

With the entire product portfolio served from PCI Pal’s cloud environment, integration with existing telephony, payment, and desktop environments are simple and light-touch, ensuring no degradation of service while achieving security and compliance.

PCI Pal has offices in London, Ipswich (UK) and Charlotte NC (USA). For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PCIPAL


