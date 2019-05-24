PCI Pal : Awarded Best PCI Compliance Provider at CNP 2019

PCI
Pal, the secure payments solution provider for contact centers, has
again been recognized by the CNP 2019 Awards as Best PCI Compliance
Provider by both judges and customers. This is the third consecutive
year the company has been recognized by the CNP Awards for its
dedication to ensuring PCI compliance for merchants.
“We’re delighted to be recognized by the CNP Awards again, and
especially to have been chosen by our customers and peers,” said James
Barham, CEO, PCI Pal. “We pride ourselves in safeguarding the reputation
of local and global brands that engage with customers by phone, and this
award provides validation for the hard work of the entire team.”
PCI Pal was also recognized for the second consecutive year at the PCI
London Awards for Excellence, as well as the Card and Payments Awards
and the Credit and Collections Technology Awards for its work with
customers. It was also recertified and awarded PCI DSS c3.2.1
certification for the seventh consecutive year, the most stringent
information security standard required by leading credit card providers.
Barham continues, “The difference in our contact center solutions is
that they are made by contact center people. We have designed our
technology with that in mind, ensuring security and compliance while
empowering our customers to maintain the highest levels of customer
experience.”
ABOUT PCI PAL:
PCI Pal is a specialist provider of secure payment solutions for contact
centers and businesses taking Cardholder Not Present (CNP) payments. PCI
Pal’s globally accessible cloud platform empowers organizations to take
payments securely without bringing their environments into scope of PCI
DSS and other card payment data security rules and regulations.
With the entire product portfolio served from PCI Pal’s cloud
environment, integration with existing telephony, payment, and desktop
environments are simple and light-touch, ensuring no degradation of
service while achieving security and compliance.
PCI Pal has offices in London, Ipswich (UK) and Charlotte NC (USA). For
more information visit www.pcipal.com
or follow the team on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PCIPAL
