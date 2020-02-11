PCI Successfully Takes Multiple Market Participants Live with SPP's New Settlement Management System (SMS) Upgrade

Power Costs, Inc. (PCI), the leading provider of end-to-end software solutions for wholesale energy market participants, is proud to announce that it has successfully implemented major platform enhancements to meet all requirements with the new Southwest Power Pool (SPP) Settlement Management System (SMS) and associated Settlement System Replacement Project (SSRP).

Close to 70% of the generating resources and loads in SPP are optimized by PCI, whose staff has been actively engaged with multiple clients - and the ISO itself - to ensure that the PCI Platform for optimizing bid-to-bill functionality supports all SMS/SSRP-related changes.

Key highlights of this roughly 18-month long project include:

Taking a majority of the SPP market participants live with SMS

Supporting all systems (BSS, Meter, Market and Transmission Settlements) that are part of SMS

Successfully executing all SSRP testing phases

Resulting value-add and benefits for PCI customers include:

Reduction in the number of resettlements published by SPP due to new market settlement timeline changes

Smart settlement tasks that utilize new calendar API made available by SMS

Increased automation, reporting and transparency for Transmission Settlements

“PCI is proud to have earned the trust of all its SPP clients over the course of many years and numerous market changes,” said Sahij Gadu, PCI Product Manager. “We’re grateful that some have commented publicly about their experience coordinating with PCI during the SSRP migration.”

Xcel Energy Market Operations Manager Bill Olson stated, “During the recent SPP SSRP market upgrade, PCI provided outstanding customer support for both energy and transmission market changes to the settlement systems. They kept Xcel’s team informed using monthly roundtable meetings, as well as great remote and onsite support over the length of the project.”

Energy Market Optimization & Settlements Lead at Lincoln Electric System (LES) Brad Lafler noted, “The new SPP settlement system has been a major undertaking which required numerous process and systematic changes within LES. We rely heavily on our market software solution and, with the help of PCI, successfully upgraded our system to align with the SSRP requirements. The seamless transition aided in our ability to address the changes required by this upgrade.”

Adam Bigknife, OG&E Manager of Fuel & Market Analytics, added, “OG&E is excited to go-live with the SSRP software release. So far, we’ve experienced success with meter submissions through PCI’s Energy Accounting solution. We also look forward to quickly optimizing Market Settlement Statements, Invoicing, and Allocations workflows while simultaneously working to implement PCI’s new Transmission Settlements solution.”

About Power Costs, Inc. (PCI)

PCI is the leading provider of generation supply management software, superior customer support and value-added services for energy companies worldwide. Founded in 1992, PCI continues to refine and develop new software solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients which include investor-owned, municipal and cooperative utilities, energy marketers and traders, as well as independent power producers. More than half of all the power generated in North America is optimized using the PCI Platform and over 60% of the Fortune 500 Energy and Utility firms in the U.S. are PCI clients. The firm is privately held and based in Norman (OK) with offices in Houston (TX), Raleigh (NC) and Mexico City. To learn more about PCI, please visit www.powercosts.com.

