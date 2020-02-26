PCMA : Re-Brands Retail Website PCMA :.Mortgage

Tailored Lending and Mortgage Strategies for Sophisticated Households

PCMA, the pioneer and category leader in Non-Bank Private Client Lending today announced the revamp of their Consumer Direct website, PCMA.Mortgage. The newly rebranded website was curated to celebrate the accomplishments and risk-taking spirit of the Private Client community.

The new website possesses a minimalistic design; reimagined to communicate exclusivity of bespoke lending solutions and rebuild trust for the Mass Affluent and High Net Worth who have been disenfranchised by overregulation.

"In today's homogenized world it is difficult for the mass affluent and high net worth [Private Clients] to garner advice that they can trust. PCMA provides elevated consultation that is tailored and assembled for their unique needs,” said John R. Lynch, CEO and Founder of PCMA. “PCMA.Mortgage is a digital version of what Private Clients can expect when working with us.”

PCMA is a prestige financial services brand providing Private Client solutions for savvy and sophisticated estates. PCMA.Mortgage is our digital storefront that supports our nationwide television commercials and “by invitation only” direct marketing campaigns. Taking a ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen in a professional transaction posture, PCMA has dedicated the firm to offering elevated services that match the accomplishments of its gifted clientele, yet rarely encounter among the broader market service providers.

PCMA’s Private Client Advisors are some of the most experienced and sought after professionals in the industry, dedicating their talents to serving the needs of high-income professionals, business owners, asset rich retirees and real estate investors. Unlike mass market lenders, PCMA Private Client Advisors are recruited, trained and certified in competencies suitable to the needs of our high capacity clientele.

“We recognize that in order to be valuable and relevant to the accomplished and aspirational, we must build vitality into everything we do. We know it’s not about customer loyalty any longer, it’s about PCMA’s loyalty to our customers,” said Lynch.

About PCMA

PCMA is the leading non-bank private client lending organization serving the needs of their mass affluent and high net worth clientele. PCMA offers qualified individuals and institutions bespoke lending solutions across all major residential asset classes. PCMA is a diversified financial enterprise offering private client solutions through a direct and indirect to consumer business model. PCMA strives to build trusting and enduring relationships by putting clients and professional partners at the center of all they do. PCMA is headquartered in Orange County, CA. Additional information is available at www.pcma.us.com.

