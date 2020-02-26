Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PCMA : Re-Brands Retail Website PCMA :.Mortgage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 11:01am EST

Tailored Lending and Mortgage Strategies for Sophisticated Households

PCMA, the pioneer and category leader in Non-Bank Private Client Lending today announced the revamp of their Consumer Direct website, PCMA.Mortgage. The newly rebranded website was curated to celebrate the accomplishments and risk-taking spirit of the Private Client community.

The new website possesses a minimalistic design; reimagined to communicate exclusivity of bespoke lending solutions and rebuild trust for the Mass Affluent and High Net Worth who have been disenfranchised by overregulation.

"In today's homogenized world it is difficult for the mass affluent and high net worth [Private Clients] to garner advice that they can trust. PCMA provides elevated consultation that is tailored and assembled for their unique needs,” said John R. Lynch, CEO and Founder of PCMA. “PCMA.Mortgage is a digital version of what Private Clients can expect when working with us.”

PCMA is a prestige financial services brand providing Private Client solutions for savvy and sophisticated estates. PCMA.Mortgage is our digital storefront that supports our nationwide television commercials and “by invitation only” direct marketing campaigns. Taking a ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen in a professional transaction posture, PCMA has dedicated the firm to offering elevated services that match the accomplishments of its gifted clientele, yet rarely encounter among the broader market service providers.

PCMA’s Private Client Advisors are some of the most experienced and sought after professionals in the industry, dedicating their talents to serving the needs of high-income professionals, business owners, asset rich retirees and real estate investors. Unlike mass market lenders, PCMA Private Client Advisors are recruited, trained and certified in competencies suitable to the needs of our high capacity clientele.

“We recognize that in order to be valuable and relevant to the accomplished and aspirational, we must build vitality into everything we do. We know it’s not about customer loyalty any longer, it’s about PCMA’s loyalty to our customers,” said Lynch.

About PCMA

PCMA is the leading non-bank private client lending organization serving the needs of their mass affluent and high net worth clientele. PCMA offers qualified individuals and institutions bespoke lending solutions across all major residential asset classes. PCMA is a diversified financial enterprise offering private client solutions through a direct and indirect to consumer business model. PCMA strives to build trusting and enduring relationships by putting clients and professional partners at the center of all they do. PCMA is headquartered in Orange County, CA. Additional information is available at www.pcma.us.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aOTTO ENERGY : Lapse of Performance Rights
PU
11:13aOTTO ENERGY : Change of Registered Office
PU
11:13aALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
11:13aGENMAB A/S : has published its Articles of Association
PU
11:13aUNITED UTILITIES : Publication of Supplementary Offering Circular
PU
11:12aPAXMAN PUBL : publishes newsletter with CEO Richard answering shareholders' questions on the company's year-end report
AQ
11:12aMORNINGSTAR, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:12aPUMA EXPLORATION : Provides Update on Murray Brook
AQ
11:11aOil inches up on U.S. crude inventories, coronavirus limits gains
RE
11:11aASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. crude drops below $50 as virus spreads in Middle East and Europe
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
3MASTERCARD : Mastercard Names Its Next Chief -- WSJ
4DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Profit rise lifts Peugeot shares ahead of Fiat merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group