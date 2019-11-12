PCMA : Sponsoring And Presenting At The Inaugural IMN Non-QM Conference

CEO and Founder, John R. Lynch will be speaking on two panels at the conference

Tuesday, November 12th, PCMA, the pioneer and leading voice in Non-Bank Private Client Lending, will be sponsoring and presenting at the inaugural IMN Non-QM Conference being held at the Beverly Hills Sofitel Hotel; November 14th and 15th. CEO and Founder, John R. Lynch, will be speaking on the Economic Panel and Financing Non-QM panel.

“It is a privilege to be speaking on two panels at the inaugural Non-QM conference,” said John R. Lynch, CEO and Founder of PCMA. “I am very excited to take the stage with other thought leaders in the Structured Finance and Non-QM origination space, as we work together to shape this credit class into the positive economic lending space that it has always been.”

Joining John R. Lynch on the Economic panel will be Domonic Purviance, Senior Financial Specialist, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; Aaron Samples, Chief Executive Officer, First Guaranty Mortgage Corp.; Shea Pallante, EVP, Sprout Mortgage and Steven Schwalb, Partner, Angel Oak Lending.

Non-QM lending could surge by as much as 400% this year, growing to $10 billion in volume, up from $2 billion in 2018. With the enormous growth rates expected in the Non-QM markets and the needs for education and networking that goes along with this growth, IMN is excited to be constructing our Inaugural Non-QM Forum.

IMN’s in-demand inaugural forum will be constructed from both the loan origination and investor perspectives, delving into and peeling back the critical issues in the burgeoning Non-QM space. Through a variety of content delivery platforms, including panel discussions, presentations, as well as smaller group meetings and roundtables, thought leaders from the industry will help chart the course for this exciting and growing product.

“We know that between the years of 2003 – 2007 we averaged $2.7 Trillion dollars per year in origination loan volume. Fast forward a decade, post Dodd Frank and we dropped to an average of $1.6 Trillion between the years 2013 – 2017 in the lowest interest rate environment in history,” said Lynch. “Our research shows that government overreach and crisis legislation has created a credit blind spot that has pushed over a trillion dollars of residential lending out of the market. The classification of this highly lucrative credit class as Non-Qualified Mortgage application seems foolish; at PCMA we call them Private Clients. People of the highest credit calibre that are anything but non-qualified.”

About PCMA:

PCMA is the leading non-bank private client lending organization serving the needs of their mass affluent and high net worth clientele. PCMA offers qualified individuals and institutions bespoke lending solutions across all major residential asset classes. PCMA is a diversified financial enterprise offering private client solutions through a direct to consumer and distributed retail business model. PCMA strives to build trusting and enduring relationships by putting clients and professional partners at the center of all they do. PCMA is headquartered in Orange County, CA. Additional information is available at www.pcma.us.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005173/en/