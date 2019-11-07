PCMA : To Sponsor the NFL Alumni Associations Southern California Chapter Charity Event Series 4th Annual Canned Food Drive and Monday Night Football Event

PCMA, the pioneer and leading voice in Non-Bank Private Client Lending, is proud to announce the sponsorship of the Southern California NFL Alumni Associations 4th Annual Canned Food Drive and Monday Night Football event supporting Shelter 37 nonprofit.

"The NFL Alumni Association is the most recognizable and respected nationwide groups of former NFL players; we are honored to once again be able to give back and help those in need," said John Lynch, CEO and Founder of PCMA.

The NFL Alumni Association has over 37 active chapters across the United States, which each host events that raises awareness for charitable causes in the respective regions. PCMA is honored to participate in the Southern California NFL Alumni event happening on Nov. 11th, 2019 during the Monday Night Football game viewing event, where the Seattle Seahawks will take on the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers. The event will be raising awareness and accepting food donations for Shelter 37 nonprofit.

"Our chapter's private MNF events are a huge aspect of our awareness raising efforts for numerous charities both locally and around the country," said James Washington, President of the NFL Alumni Association Southern California Chapter. "We are excited to have PCMA on board for another event to support our efforts."

One in five people in Los Angeles County experience food insecurity. It is the goal of LA County Foodbank to ensure that no one goes hungry. The canned food drive programs make a big difference for those who are able to participate, but there are so many more families in our community who don't know if they have anything to eat day to day. By bringing canned foods, together we can feed the people in need in Southern California.

"The Southern California NFL Alumni Association has an incredible track record of creating highly popular events that draw big crowds for worthwhile causes," said Darran Matthews, CEO and founder of ADMP Events, Inc. "It's a thrill to have PCMA join us again as we bring awareness and canned for the Los Angeles County Foodbank and Shelter 37 nonprofit."

About PCMA

PCMA is the leading non-bank private client lending organization serving the needs of their mass affluent and high net worth clientele. PCMA offers qualified individuals and institutions bespoke lending solutions across all major residential asset classes. PCMA is a diversified financial enterprise offering private client solutions through a direct to consumer and distributed retail business model. PCMA strives to build trusting and enduring relationships by putting clients and professional partners at the center of all they do. PCMA is headquartered in Orange County, CA. Additional information is available at www.pcma.us.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005614/en/