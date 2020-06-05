PCT LTD : Adds Additional Distributor, Announces New Hospital Installations, and Provides Shareholder Update

PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL) is pleased to announce they have added another company to their growing distributor network. BOX Bioscience (www.boxbioscience.com) of Mount Pleasant, SC with operations in North Carolina has recently been approved as a level three distributor.

“We were very excited to learn of this distributorship opportunity because our business was seeking this type of high-quality source for HOCl,” states BOX Bioscience CEO, Ryan Cowell. “Now we’ve found it with PCTL.”

Cowell further expanded, “Our team arrived at the facilities in Little River, SC and spent a good deal of time learning about PCTL’s equipment and fluid solutions. When we left, we had secured our business agreements and made arrangements for the delivery of our high-volume equipment on that same day.”

“We’re happy to welcome BOX Bioscience into our growing distributor family,” says PCT Corp. President Bill Prince. “Their knowledge of this market space coupled with their current business operations give them an advantage. As a level three distributor, BOX joins a select, but growing group within our distributor network.”

The company currently has three levels of distributorships, with active entities operating at each level.

A distributor at this level requires a supplemental registration with the US EPA. At this level, distributors are purchasing larger volumes of fluids than level 1 distributors. Distributors at this level may resell the product under the Hydrolyte® name or white-label the product under their own brand. Level 3. The highest level, distributors at this stage are similar to distributors at level 2; however, these companies are producing distributors which generate fluids for resale under their own brand. Distributors at this level also typically enter into a system and service contract for ongoing service of their equipment.

At all distributorship levels, companies undergo a vetting and training process. Specific terms may be unique for each company; however, the typical distributor agreement includes a distributor fee and a minimum quantity requirement for sale and/or production of fluids. Royalties, equipment service contracts, and other terms may apply based on the distributor level.

“We are continuing to expand our network,” Bill Prince explains. “We see a growing need across many regions and industries for our product and that continues to generate a high level of interest from potential distributors.”

“We have been firing on all cylinders,” says PCTL CEO Gary Grieco. “With our growing network of distributors, additional healthcare installations, and growing interest in other sectors, we’ve been able to diversify and grow our revenue streams dramatically these past several months. Sales and revenue in Q2 have been strong on all fronts and look poised to carry through the end of the quarter and throughout the year.”

The company is also providing an update on additional hospital installations in New York City. Relating to a previous release, installation of PCTL’s Annihilyzer® Infection Control Systems commenced with an installation last week (week of 5/24). An additional installation is being performed today, June 5th. Both installations occurred within large hospitals owned by a major NYC healthcare system and were performed through PCTL’s primary healthcare distributor ACE Janitorial Services.

In addition, the company continues efforts to finalize its 10-K annual report, currently past due, in coordination with outside accountants and its independent registered public accounting firm.

“We take very seriously the importance of getting and remaining current with regard to our filings,” says CEO Gary Grieco. “We are also aware of, and take very seriously, the potential effects on shareholder value. We remain committed to our shareholders and thank them for their patience. Rest assured that tremendous effort is being made on all fronts to complete our annual report and to file it as soon as it is completed, and consent from the auditors has been obtained.”

Additional News and Corporate Updates:

PCTL would like to warn its stockholders and potential investors that material corporate information regarding sales, areas of business and other corporate updates will only be made through press releases or filings with the SEC. PCTL does not utilize social media, chatrooms or other online sources to disclose material information. The public should only rely on official press releases and corporate filings for accurate and up to date information regarding PCTL.

