PCT LTD : Announces New Hospital Equipment Installations, Distributors and Agreement With Sapphire Disinfection Solutions

PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL) is pleased to announce two additional hospital installations scheduled within this month, announces the relationship between PCTL and Florida-based Sapphire Disinfection Solutions, as well as declares the addition of three new distributors.

PCTL’s newest distributors are setting up operations in Illinois, New Jersey, and in central South Carolina. Two of the newest distributors will also have supplemental product registrations and the third will be a re-sale distributor of PCTL’s Hydrolyte disinfectant into medical facilities, schools and to state and municipal governments.

In order to meet a portion of the fluid requirements of PCTL’s distributors’ and their customers, the Company asked its own COO, Jody Read, who has extensive experience setting up manufacturing facilities, to setup a regional bottling and distribution center using outside capital and readily available manufacturing space. Sapphire’s new facility is located in Lake Butler, Florida, a rural economic development area. It manufactures, bottles, and distributes disinfectant under a distributor agreement in which PCTL receives royalties.

Sapphire Disinfection Solutions is generating fluids from PCTL’s Legacy C-104 equipment and commencing fluid sales now, serving the geographical area and markets that are best suited for its bottling and labeling capabilities, throughout the southeast and Gulf Coast areas.

“It’s no secret that the demand for our disinfectant has been increasing rapidly,” says Gary Grieco, PCTL’s CEO. “Jody [Read] and Sapphire Disinfection Solutions are well-positioned, ready, willing and able to aid PCTL in expanding fluid packaging in order for us to meet that growing demand.”

During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, PCTL assessed the situation and was flexible enough to switch gears and ramp up its fluid production capabilities, but the Company never lost sight of its primary goal to supply innovative and high quality HOCl-generating equipment under various contract terms, through its distributor’s efforts, to hospitals and other customers. PCTL has balanced its goals against the pandemic’s fluid demands and is seeing some loosening of restrictions that will make installations of its Annihilyzer® Infection Control Systems more feasible. As a result of business development efforts in this important industry, PCTL is also announcing two more hospital installations this month in conjunction with ACE Janitorial. The satellite rack units, known as PCTL’s Annihilyzer® Infection Control System – Rack Model, are well suited for quick and easy installations in even the more challenging hospital environments.

The Annihilyzer® rack-mounted system is gaining traction in the hospital market, as it provides the same capabilities of monitoring, tracking and volumes of fluid solutions produced as the Annihilyzer’s flagship cabinet model. However, the rack system fits into confined spaces for greater installation flexibility and allowing additional areas within hospitals to be serviced.

Additional News and Corporate Updates:

PCTL would like to warn its stockholders and potential investors that material corporate information regarding sales, areas of business and other corporate updates will only be made through press releases or filings with the SEC. PCTL does not utilize social media, chatrooms or other online sources to disclose material information. The public should only rely on official press releases and corporate filings for accurate and up to date information regarding PCTL.

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC, "PCTL" aspires to and is actively engaged in preparations for up-listing its common stock to a national securities exchange. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the ability of PCTL’s most recently added distributors to gain and maintain certain saturation levels within their regions and/or markets; PCTL’s continued installation of equipment; subsequent installations of PCT’s Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems; PCTL's ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above; risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and government regulation; future financial and operational results; competition; general economic conditions; and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005606/en/