PCT LTD : Announces Receipts of New Purchase Orders for Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems in NYC Hospitals

PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL), through its operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp), announces two new purchase orders for PCT Corp.’s Annihilyzer® Infection Control Systems.

The installations will take place in two NYC hospitals with a combined bed count exceeding 700 and will be installed in coordination with PCT Corp’s primary healthcare distributor, ACE Janitorial Services.

“Receiving these purchase orders right now with everything going on in New York City is a testament to the growing demand for our systems and positive word of mouth recommendations we’ve received from our current clients and distributors,” says PCTL CEO Gary Grieco, adding that current travel restrictions in New York and the tri-state area have temporarily reduced the company’s ability to engage in installation efforts.

“Normally our installations are a hands-on process that involve a number of participants,” explains Grieco. “They include hospital infection control staff, maintenance and sanitation staff, and sometimes administrators or department heads in addition to installation specialists from ACE and our own representatives. Given the current state of the pandemic, hospital teams are understandably focused on treatment of patients rather than implementing and learning a new system, no matter how user-friendly.”

The company believes that once the current travel restrictions are lifted, they will be able to continue their plans for accelerated placements of Annihilyzer® systems in New York City and elsewhere. “We have a number of interested parties in our sales pipeline,” adds Grieco.

The company recently announced it had shifted its short-term focus towards fluid sales and distribution and is currently vetting and signing additional fluid distributors to fulfill the growing demand.

“We recently expanded our fluid production capacity to meet the current demand,” says PCT Corp President Bill Prince. “Even though we can now produce up to 10,000 gallons of fluids per day, the demand continues to increase. We are actively developing strategic partnerships for expanded distribution of our fluids.”

Additional News and Corporate Updates:

PCTL would like to warn its stockholders and potential investors that material corporate information regarding sales, areas of business and other corporate updates will only be made through press releases or filings with the SEC. PCTL does not utilize social media, chatrooms or other online sources to disclose material information. The public should only rely on official press releases and corporate filings for accurate and up to date information regarding PCTL.

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC, "PCTL" aspires to and is actively engaged in preparations for up-listing its common stock to a national securities exchange. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the ability of PCTL to travel to the NYC area for the installation of equipment; continued growth in equipment and/or fluid sales; PCTL's ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above; risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and government regulation; future financial and operational results; competition; general economic conditions; and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

