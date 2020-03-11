PCT LTD : Experiencing Rapid Increase in Interest and Receives Purchase Order from Additional Hospital in New York City

PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL) ("PCTL"), designer of the Annihilyzer® Infection Control System (“Annihilyzer® System”), a whole-room cleaning and disinfecting system for hospital and healthcare facilities, is pleased to announce a new purchase order to install the Annihilyzer® System at another New York City hospital as a result of the relationship with their primary healthcare distributor, ACE Janitorial Services.

A recent article, https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/pctltd20.html released March 9, 2020, stated, “Our protocols and our electrostatic systems allow a person to perform a room clean and to disinfect quicker and with better efficacy than current cleaning and disinfecting protocols that use 'traditional' solutions. We expect to grow at the rate of two hospitals a month for the first part of this year and then to double that for the second half of the year. We have been dubbed a disruptive technology for hospitals. However, it does not have to be limited to hospitals. There are certainly other markets, such as assisted living facilities, schools, even companies and factories that could use this system to reduce sickness. This would be especially true for things like colds and flu that are so easily transmitted, which I will say indirectly, but certainly directly has an impact on their workforce, on their absenteeism and just the overall well-being of the company and/or hospital. To our knowledge, we are the only company that has [our innovative and complete prevention-focused] system right now.”

Gary Grieco, CEO, stated, “Due to current events, the last few weeks have seen interest in our company rise dramatically. We have developed cleaning and disinfecting protocols, utilized with our patented RFID material tracking system, for the proper use of our solutions and electrostatic applicators being used in every area of the facility. As a result of the capabilities and benefits of our products, many companies and municipalities across a variety of industries and geographic locations are engaging in intense discussions with PCT LTD. We believe that this hospital will be the first of many installations during the coming months.” In addition, Grieco further commented, “All of our hospital customers using our infection control system and disinfectant are utilizing the systems as a front-line defense throughout their facilities, including in all public area such as restrooms, lobbies, waiting rooms, elevators, corridors, cafeterias, etc. all throughout the day and night and in the presence of patients, staff and visitors.”

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies products. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC, "PCTL" aspires to and is actively engaged in preparations for up-listing its common stock to a national securities exchange. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005641/en/