Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PCT Pursues Legal Malpractice Case Involving EZconn in Taiwan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 09:26pm EDT

PCT International, Inc. has engaged the nationally renowned law firm of Beus Gilbert, PLLC of Phoenix, Arizona, to represent it in a malpractice case against PCT’s former counsel, Robins Kaplan, LLP.

PCT had filed complaints against its former vendor, EZconn Corporation, a Taiwan company, and against EZconn’s principals, alleging a number of contract and tort claims involving theft of PCT’s intellectual property rights. In a previous case, PCT had won judgment against a competitor, Holland Electronics, a subsidiary of Amphenol Corporation, for patent infringement and learned during that case that EZconn had sent Holland PCT’s trade secrets. Unfortunately, PCT’s complaints were dismissed and adverse judgments had been entered against PCT prior to trial.

Steve Youtsey, founder and CEO of PCT, states, “PCT has always remained focused on our business and on our customers who rely upon us to serve our telecommunications infrastructure with our innovative technology. No business relishes never-ending litigation. But we are pleased to announce that Beus Gilbert has found merit in our case and that PCT can look forward to a favorable recovery.”

PCT President and General Counsel Doug Drury added, “For Leo Beus and his team to take on this case confirms our belief that our underlying claims were justified but mishandled by prior counsel.”

About

PCT International, Inc. is a privately owned company serving a significant segment of the U.S. telecommunications infrastructure. PCT has manufactured over 1,000,000 miles of coaxial cable with its proprietary technology. PCT has also sold over one billion coaxial cable connectors worldwide. PCT’s patented coaxial cable and connectors have been installed in approximately 10% of all homes and businesses in America. To learn more, visit, http://www.pctinternational.com/our-company/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:02pMINBOS RESOURCES : Drilling commences at Ambato Rare Earths Project
PU
11:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues its Investigation on Behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors (PUMP)
BU
11:01pELECTROVAYA : Reports Q3 2019 Financial Results
AQ
11:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Farfetch Limited Investors
BU
11:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Uber Technologies, Inc. Investors (UBER)
BU
10:58pThe First 100X Coin Of Blackminer Algorithm Camp Is Born
BU
10:54pChina daily aluminium output slips in July as smelter closure offsets ramp-ups
RE
10:48pFannie, Freddie to Consider Alternatives to FICO Scores--5th Update
DJ
10:42pASIA SATELLITE TELECOM : Supplemental announcement in relation to interim results of the group
PU
10:42pChina Industrial Production Rose 4.8% in July, Missing Expectations
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom reunite with plans for bigger role in streaming TV wars
3YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : SPORTIER AND MORE EFFICIENT THAN EVER THANKS TO THE LATEST BMW EDRIVE T..
5ADL VENTURES INC : ADL VENTURES INC :. Announces Qualifying Transaction

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group