PCT Pursues Legal Malpractice Case Involving EZconn in Taiwan

PCT International, Inc. has engaged the nationally renowned law firm of Beus Gilbert, PLLC of Phoenix, Arizona, to represent it in a malpractice case against PCT’s former counsel, Robins Kaplan, LLP.

PCT had filed complaints against its former vendor, EZconn Corporation, a Taiwan company, and against EZconn’s principals, alleging a number of contract and tort claims involving theft of PCT’s intellectual property rights. In a previous case, PCT had won judgment against a competitor, Holland Electronics, a subsidiary of Amphenol Corporation, for patent infringement and learned during that case that EZconn had sent Holland PCT’s trade secrets. Unfortunately, PCT’s complaints were dismissed and adverse judgments had been entered against PCT prior to trial.

Steve Youtsey, founder and CEO of PCT, states, “PCT has always remained focused on our business and on our customers who rely upon us to serve our telecommunications infrastructure with our innovative technology. No business relishes never-ending litigation. But we are pleased to announce that Beus Gilbert has found merit in our case and that PCT can look forward to a favorable recovery.”

PCT President and General Counsel Doug Drury added, “For Leo Beus and his team to take on this case confirms our belief that our underlying claims were justified but mishandled by prior counsel.”

About

PCT International, Inc. is a privately owned company serving a significant segment of the U.S. telecommunications infrastructure. PCT has manufactured over 1,000,000 miles of coaxial cable with its proprietary technology. PCT has also sold over one billion coaxial cable connectors worldwide. PCT’s patented coaxial cable and connectors have been installed in approximately 10% of all homes and businesses in America. To learn more, visit, http://www.pctinternational.com/our-company/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005810/en/