Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PDD AMPE MCHP MGTI HAS ADNT TRVN HTHT SFIX GOOG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018
Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering and/or between July 26, 2018 and July 31, 2018

Get additional information about PDD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pinduoduo-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018
Class Period: December 14, 2017 and August 7, 2018

Get additional information about AMPE: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MCHP)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018
Class Period: March 2, 2018 and August 9, 2018

Get additional information about MCHP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/microchip-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018
Class Period: October 9, 2015 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about MGTI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mgt-capital-investments-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: HAS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018
Class Period: April 24, 2017 and October 23, 2017

Get additional information about HAS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hasbro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018
Class Period: October 31, 2016 and June 11, 2018

Get additional information about ADNT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/adient-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018
Class Period: May 2, 2016 and October 8, 2018

Get additional information about TRVN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2018
Class Period: May 14, 2018 and August 28, 2018

Get additional information about HTHT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/huazhu-group-limited-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018
Class Period: June 8, 2018 and October 1, 2018

Get additional information about SFIX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018
Class Period: April 24, 2018 and October 10, 2018

Get additional information about GOOG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/alphabet-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:08pHARRIS : and L3 Technologies to Combine in Merger of Equals
PU
06:06pL3 TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Results
BU
06:06pHARRIS CORPORATION : Reports Strong Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results With Accelerated Revenue Growth Across All Segments
BU
06:02pEmbraer launches longer-range midsized private jets in turnaround push
RE
06:01pHARRIS CORPORATION : and L3 Technologies to Combine in Merger of Equals to Create a Global Defense Technology Leader
BU
05:55pSouth Korea imports zero oil from Iran in Sept - customs
RE
05:37pMICROMEDIC TECHNOLOGIES : Israeli cancer diagnostic company secures lucrative China distribution deal
AQ
05:36pTELKOM SOC : It is not about proving a point for Sundowns in Telkom Knockout, says Zwane
AQ
05:28pVINCI : FRANCE - The world’s first 'fully recycled' road is made in France
AQ
05:25pMANCHESTER UNITED : may use one-year extension option on David de Gea's contract
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING SAE : GLOBAL TELECOM SAE : GTH press release 14-OCT-18
2APPLE : APPLE : China central bank chief says plenty of room for monetary adjustments amid trade row
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : US Foolish To Start Another Cold War, Says Jack Ma
4VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
5WAL-MART STORES : TARIFFS HIT THOSE TRUMP WANTS TO HELP : U.S. Factories

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.