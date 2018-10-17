Log in
PDD AMPE NVRO LCI CBS PZZA OPK QRTEA PVG COCP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

10/17/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018
Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering and/or between July 26, 2018 and July 31, 2018

Get additional information about PDD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pinduoduo-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018
Class Period: December 14, 2017 and August 7, 2018

Get additional information about AMPE: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018
Class Period: January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018

Get additional information about NVRO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nevro-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018
Class Period: February 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018

Get additional information about LCI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/lannett-company-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018
Class Period: February 14, 2014 and July 27, 2018

Get additional information about CBS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cbs-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018
Class Period: February 25, 2014 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about PZZA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/papa-johns-international-inc-submission-form?wire=3

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018
Class Period: September 26, 2013 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about OPK: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/opko-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: QRTEA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018
Class Period: August 5, 2015 and September 7, 2016

Get additional information about QRTEA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/qurate-retail-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018
Class Period: July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018

Get additional information about PVG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pretium-resources-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQCM: COCP)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018
Class Period: September 23, 2013 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about COCP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cocrystal-pharma-inc-f-k-a-biozone-pharmaceuticals-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
