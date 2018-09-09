Log in
PDD AMPE NVRO PZZA ZN SBGI ACAD FIZZ TTPH FB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

09/09/2018 | 05:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018
Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering and/or between July 26, 2018 and July 31, 2018

Get additional information about PDD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pinduoduo-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018
Class Period: December 14, 2017 and August 7, 2018

Get additional information about AMPE: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018
Class Period: January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018

Get additional information about NVRO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nevro-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018
Class Period: February 25, 2014 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about PZZA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/papa-johns-international-inc-submission-form?wire=3

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018
Class Period: March 12, 2018 and July 10, 2018

Get additional information about ZN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/zion-oil-gas-inc?wire=3

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018
Class Period: February 22, 2017 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about SBGI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/sinclair-broadcast-group-inc?wire=3

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018
Class Period: April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018

Get additional information about ACAD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

National Beverage Corp.  (NASDAQ: FIZZ)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018
Class Period: July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018

Get additional information about FIZZ: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/national-beverage-corp?wire=3

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018
Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018

Get additional information about TTPH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018
Class Period: October 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about FB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/facebook-inc-3?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
