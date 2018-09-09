PDD AMPE NVRO PZZA ZN SBGI ACAD FIZZ TTPH FB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering and/or between July 26, 2018 and July 31, 2018

Get additional information about PDD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pinduoduo-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

Class Period: December 14, 2017 and August 7, 2018

Get additional information about AMPE: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

Class Period: January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018

Get additional information about NVRO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nevro-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

Class Period: February 25, 2014 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about PZZA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/papa-johns-international-inc-submission-form?wire=3

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: March 12, 2018 and July 10, 2018

Get additional information about ZN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/zion-oil-gas-inc?wire=3

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: February 22, 2017 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about SBGI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/sinclair-broadcast-group-inc?wire=3

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

Class Period: April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018

Get additional information about ACAD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

Class Period: July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018

Get additional information about FIZZ: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/national-beverage-corp?wire=3

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018

Get additional information about TTPH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Class Period: October 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about FB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/facebook-inc-3?wire=3

