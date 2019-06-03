PDI : Named to ACG Atlanta's Georgia Fast 40 List

PDI, a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions to the
convenience retail, petroleum wholesale and logistics industries, was
recently named to ACG Atlanta’s Georgia Fast 40 for the second year in a
row. The list recognizes the top 40 fastest-growing middle-market
companies in Georgia.
“We’re proud to be named to the Georgia Fast 40 alongside the other
companies on this list,” said Jimmy Frangis, CEO, PDI. “Our company
experienced incredible growth last year, with a record number of
customer wins and acquisitions. We’re committed to helping our customers
and employees thrive and to making the greater Atlanta area an epicenter
for technology innovation.”
Applicants were required to submit three years of verifiable revenue and
employment growth records, which were validated by national accounting
firm and founding Diamond sponsor, Cherry Bekaert LLP. All companies on
the list are for-profit and headquartered in Georgia with year-end
revenues ranging from $15 to $500 million.
“These 40 companies represent more than 11,000 new jobs and nearly three
billion dollars in revenue growth over the last three years,” said
Brittany Boals Moeller, chairman of the 2019 Georgia Fast 40 Awards and
Southeast Region Head of Private Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs. “In
speaking with many of the CEO’s, the supportive business environment and
accessibility of capital are contributors to growth. By far the biggest
challenge is tightness of the labor market. We are proud to honor these
companies and look forward to learning more insights at the awards gala
in June.”
The Georgia Fast 40 Awards Dinner and Gala will be held June 13, 2019.
About PDI
PDI helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through
digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow
topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the
entire value chain. Over 1,500 customers in more than 200,000 locations
worldwide count on our leading ERP, logistics, fuel pricing and
marketing cloud solutions to provide insights that increase volume,
margin and customer loyalty. For more than 35 years, our comprehensive
suite of solutions and unmatched expertise have helped customers
reimagine their enterprise and deliver exceptional customer experiences.
For more information about PDI, visit www.pdisoftware.com.
About ACG Atlanta
ACG is a global professional organization with the mission of Driving
Middle-Market Growth that comprises more than 14,500 members from
corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms
representing Fortune 500, Fortune1000, FTSE 100, and middle-market
companies in 59 chapters in North America and Europe. Founded in 1974,
ACG Atlanta provides executives and professionals a unique forum for
exchanging ideas and experiences concerning organic and acquisitive
growth. Programs include Atlanta ACG Capital Connection, The Georgia
Fast 40 Honoree Awards and Gala, an annual Wine Tasting Reception, an
annual Deal of the Year event, as well as an active Women’s Forum and
Young Professionals group.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005038/en/