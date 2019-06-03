Log in
PDI : Named to ACG Atlanta's Georgia Fast 40 List

06/03/2019 | 09:01am EDT

The Software Company Will Be Recognized for the Second Straight Year at a Ceremony Next Week

PDI, a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions to the convenience retail, petroleum wholesale and logistics industries, was recently named to ACG Atlanta’s Georgia Fast 40 for the second year in a row. The list recognizes the top 40 fastest-growing middle-market companies in Georgia.

“We’re proud to be named to the Georgia Fast 40 alongside the other companies on this list,” said Jimmy Frangis, CEO, PDI. “Our company experienced incredible growth last year, with a record number of customer wins and acquisitions. We’re committed to helping our customers and employees thrive and to making the greater Atlanta area an epicenter for technology innovation.”

Applicants were required to submit three years of verifiable revenue and employment growth records, which were validated by national accounting firm and founding Diamond sponsor, Cherry Bekaert LLP. All companies on the list are for-profit and headquartered in Georgia with year-end revenues ranging from $15 to $500 million.

“These 40 companies represent more than 11,000 new jobs and nearly three billion dollars in revenue growth over the last three years,” said Brittany Boals Moeller, chairman of the 2019 Georgia Fast 40 Awards and Southeast Region Head of Private Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs. “In speaking with many of the CEO’s, the supportive business environment and accessibility of capital are contributors to growth. By far the biggest challenge is tightness of the labor market. We are proud to honor these companies and look forward to learning more insights at the awards gala in June.”

The Georgia Fast 40 Awards Dinner and Gala will be held June 13, 2019.

About PDI

PDI helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the entire value chain. Over 1,500 customers in more than 200,000 locations worldwide count on our leading ERP, logistics, fuel pricing and marketing cloud solutions to provide insights that increase volume, margin and customer loyalty. For more than 35 years, our comprehensive suite of solutions and unmatched expertise have helped customers reimagine their enterprise and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information about PDI, visit www.pdisoftware.com.

About ACG Atlanta

ACG is a global professional organization with the mission of Driving Middle-Market Growth that comprises more than 14,500 members from corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms representing Fortune 500, Fortune1000, FTSE 100, and middle-market companies in 59 chapters in North America and Europe. Founded in 1974, ACG Atlanta provides executives and professionals a unique forum for exchanging ideas and experiences concerning organic and acquisitive growth. Programs include Atlanta ACG Capital Connection, The Georgia Fast 40 Honoree Awards and Gala, an annual Wine Tasting Reception, an annual Deal of the Year event, as well as an active Women’s Forum and Young Professionals group.


© Business Wire 2019
